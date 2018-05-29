Nick Saban has a strong take on the College Football Playoff, but it's simply wrong
If only there was a recent example to disprove Saban's theory ...
SEC spring meetings typically serve as a platform for coaches to make what amounts to a platform speech during a political rally. If Alabama coach Nick Saban was running for office, something he said on Tuesday would be given "five Pinocchios" by every major media outlet.
When prompted by Paul Finebaum on SEC Network, Saban offered his biggest criticism of the College Football Playoff through four years of existence.
Not to point out the obvious, but Alabama's recent trip to the CFP falls in direct contrast to this statement. Bama did lose to Auburn on Nov. 25, 2017 and didn't get a chance to rectify it the following weekend because the loss to Auburn cost the Crimson Tide the SEC West title. They earned a spot in the CFP anyway.
Outside of the most recent example, does Saban's contention hold water?
|Year
|CFP Team
|Regular season loss
|Date of loss
|2014
|Ohio State
Sept. 6
|2014
|Oregon
Oct. 2
|2014
|Alabama
Oct. 4
|2014
|Florida State
n/a
n/a
|2015
|Alabama
Ole Miss
Sept. 19
|2015
|Clemson
n/a
n/a
|2015
|Michigan State
Nov. 7
|2015
|Oklahoma
Oct. 10
|2016
|Clemson
Pitt
Nov. 12
|2016
|Alabama
n/a
n/a
|2016
|Ohio State
Oct. 22
|2016
|Washington
Nov. 12
|2017
|Alabama
Auburn
Nov. 25
|2017
|Georgia
Auburn
Nov. 11
|2017
|Clemson
Oct. 13
|2017
|Oklahoma
Oct. 7
Of the 13 CFP teams that entered the postseason with a regular-season loss, five of those defeats took place in November including both Alabama and Georgia in 2017 -- both of the participants in the most recent CFP National Championship. That means 38.5 percent of playoff teams have lost in the final month of the regular season.
In other words, teams that lose late in the season are actually more likely to make the CFP than teams that lose in October or September.
What's more, only two of those losses by eventual playoff teams -- Ohio State in 2014 to Virginia Tech and Alabama in 2015 to Ole Miss -- took place in September.
Saban is wrong, at least according to the short history of the meaningful four-team postseason event.
Could that change? Sure. The playoff is still in its infancy stages, and the ability of the CFP Selection Committee to view and judge each season based on the specific landscape of that particular year makes determining annual playoff trends virtually meaningless.
But the numbers don't lie here, and Saban is clearly wrong. Through four years, it's clear that when you lose doesn't matter as much as who you lose to and how you do it.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Smart wants AU at UGA two straight years
The Deep South's Oldest Rivalry between Georgia and Auburn started in 1892
-
Saban compares rule to animal 'doo-doo'
When it comes to great Saban quotes, this is an all-timer
-
UK DB charged with cocaine trafficking
Marcus Walker has tallied 17 tackles in two years with the Wildcats
-
Tennessee LB now staying with Vols
Kirkland was a freshman All-SEC selection in 2015
-
SEC conference titles odds for 2018
Alabama didn't win the SEC West in 2017, but it got the job done when it mattered most
-
Big topics at the SEC spring meetings
From transfer issues to gambling, this is what's on the SEC's loaded plate