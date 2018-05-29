Nick Saban has a strong take on the College Football Playoff, but it's simply wrong

If only there was a recent example to disprove Saban's theory ...

SEC spring meetings typically serve as a platform for coaches to make what amounts to a platform speech during a political rally. If Alabama coach Nick Saban was running for office, something he said on Tuesday would be given "five Pinocchios" by every major media outlet. 

When prompted by Paul Finebaum on SEC Network, Saban offered his biggest criticism of the College Football Playoff through four years of existence.

Not to point out the obvious, but Alabama's recent trip to the CFP falls in direct contrast to this statement. Bama did lose to Auburn on Nov. 25, 2017 and didn't get a chance to rectify it the following weekend because the loss to Auburn cost the Crimson Tide the SEC West title. They earned a spot in the CFP anyway.

Outside of the most recent example, does Saban's contention hold water?

YearCFP TeamRegular season lossDate of loss
2014Ohio State

Virginia Tech

Sept. 6

2014Oregon

Arizona

Oct. 2

2014Alabama

Ole Miss

Oct. 4

2014Florida State

n/a

n/a

2015Alabama

Ole Miss

Sept. 19

2015Clemson

n/a

n/a

2015Michigan State

Nebraska

Nov. 7

2015Oklahoma

Texas

Oct. 10

2016Clemson

Pitt

Nov. 12

2016Alabama

n/a

n/a

2016Ohio State

Penn State

Oct. 22

2016Washington

USC

Nov. 12

2017Alabama

Auburn

Nov. 25

2017Georgia

Auburn

Nov. 11

2017Clemson

Syracuse

Oct. 13

2017Oklahoma

Iowa State

Oct. 7

Of the 13 CFP teams that entered the postseason with a regular-season loss, five of those defeats took place in November including both Alabama and Georgia in 2017 -- both of the participants in the most recent CFP National Championship. That means 38.5 percent of playoff teams have lost in the final month of the regular season.

In other words, teams that lose late in the season are actually more likely to make the CFP than teams that lose in October or September.

What's more, only two of those losses by eventual playoff teams -- Ohio State in 2014 to Virginia Tech and Alabama in 2015 to Ole Miss -- took place in September. 

Saban is wrong, at least according to the short history of the meaningful four-team postseason event. 

Could that change? Sure. The playoff is still in its infancy stages, and the ability of the CFP Selection Committee to view and judge each season based on the specific landscape of that particular year makes determining annual playoff trends virtually meaningless.

But the numbers don't lie here, and Saban is clearly wrong. Through four years, it's clear that when you lose doesn't matter as much as who you lose to and how you do it.

