Nick Saban has a strong take on the College Football Playoff, but it's simply wrong

SEC spring meetings typically serve as a platform for coaches to make what amounts to a platform speech during a political rally. If Alabama coach Nick Saban was running for office, something he said on Tuesday would be given "five Pinocchios" by every major media outlet.

When prompted by Paul Finebaum on SEC Network, Saban offered his biggest criticism of the College Football Playoff through four years of existence.

“My issue with the playoff is that if you lose late in the season it has a much greater impact than if you lose early in the season” - Nick Saban pic.twitter.com/VArMOp4CT8 — Paul Finebaum (@finebaum) May 29, 2018

Not to point out the obvious, but Alabama's recent trip to the CFP falls in direct contrast to this statement. Bama did lose to Auburn on Nov. 25, 2017 and didn't get a chance to rectify it the following weekend because the loss to Auburn cost the Crimson Tide the SEC West title. They earned a spot in the CFP anyway.

Outside of the most recent example, does Saban's contention hold water?

Of the 13 CFP teams that entered the postseason with a regular-season loss, five of those defeats took place in November including both Alabama and Georgia in 2017 -- both of the participants in the most recent CFP National Championship. That means 38.5 percent of playoff teams have lost in the final month of the regular season.

In other words, teams that lose late in the season are actually more likely to make the CFP than teams that lose in October or September.

What's more, only two of those losses by eventual playoff teams -- Ohio State in 2014 to Virginia Tech and Alabama in 2015 to Ole Miss -- took place in September.

Saban is wrong, at least according to the short history of the meaningful four-team postseason event.

Could that change? Sure. The playoff is still in its infancy stages, and the ability of the CFP Selection Committee to view and judge each season based on the specific landscape of that particular year makes determining annual playoff trends virtually meaningless.

But the numbers don't lie here, and Saban is clearly wrong. Through four years, it's clear that when you lose doesn't matter as much as who you lose to and how you do it.