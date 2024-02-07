Former Alabama coach Nick Saban is joining "College GameDay" as an analyst, ESPN announced Wednesday. He will also supplement the network's coverage of the NFL Draft and SEC Media Days.

"ESPN and College GameDay have played such an important role in the growth of college football, and I'm honored to have the opportunity to join their team," Saban said in a press release. "I'll do my best to offer additional insights and perspectives to contribute to College GameDay, the ultimate Saturday tradition for college football fans."

It didn't take long for Saban to find a new home adjacent to college football after announcing his retirement in January, ending one of the most prolific runs in college football's history. In 17 years at Alabama, Saban built the sport's preeminent modern dynasty while winning six national titles with the Crimson Tide -- tied with another Alabama legend, Bear Bryant, for the most in program history.

Saban also won a national championship with LSU. That gives him seven total, which is more than any other coach in NCAA history. He's also the only coach to win national championships across three decades as well as the only coach since the inception of the AP Top 25 in 1936 to win national championships with two separate FBS programs.

He also won 11 total SEC championships with nine stemming from his time with the Crimson Tide. His 292 wins all-time were most among active head coaches last season, and his .806 winning percentage ranks 16th among coaches with a minimum experience threshold of 10 seasons.

During his time as a coach, Saban was often a fixture on "College GameDay." The program traveled to Tuscaloosa, Alabama, twice during the 2023 season and was on campus a total of 14 times during his tenure.