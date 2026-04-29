HOOVER, Ala. -- Nick Saban is glad his successor didn't leave Alabama after only two seasons.

Kalen DeBoer recently agreed to a seven-year extension that runs through 2023, making him one of the five highest-paid head coaches in college football. DeBoer is slated to make $12.5 million annually next year, behind only Indiana's Curt Cignetti, Georgia's Kirby Smart and LSU's Lane Kiffin. The extension came after an 11-4 2025 season, and Michigan expressed interest in hiring DeBoer to replace Sherrone Moore. Michigan ultimately hired Utah's Kyle Whittingham as its new head coach.

If DeBoer leaves Alabama, it comes with a buyout of $10 million in January 2027, $8 million in January 2028, and $6 million in January 2029. If Alabama fires DeBoer, it'll owe him 90% of his remaining contract with no duty to mitigate.

In his first public comments about it on Wednesday, Saban understood why Alabama did it.

"I think coaching is a competitive field just like playing is a competitive field," Saban said at the Regions Tradition. "I think Kalen's had a lot of opportunities, and I think if Alabama wanted to keep him, they needed to do what they needed to do. I'm happy that he's the coach."

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In assessing the extension, Saban noted that DeBoer inherited a roster that lost multiple key contributors in the aftermath of his retirement. That included top 15 draft pick Caleb Downs, Ohio State starting quarterback Julian Sayin and former Texas receiver Isaiah Bond. It was, Saban said, going to be "hard for the next coach, whoever it was, to overcome."

Still, Saban believes DeBoer and his staff have "done a pretty good job of making that transition."

DeBoer said Wednesday he was thankful to the university and AD Greg Byrne for his new deal and believed it could help with program continuity. "I love being at Alabama," DeBoer said, "and looking forward to many more great years."

In two seasons at Alabama, DeBoer is 20-8 overall and 12-4 in the SEC. He enters a critical Year 3 with the quarterback battle dominating the offseason conversation around the program. After Ty Simpson was drafted in the first round in the NFL Draft, DeBoer will turn to either Austin Mack or Keelon Russell next year at the QB position. DeBoer thinks Simpson landing at No. 13 with the Los Angeles Rams, where he is expected to back up Matthew Stafford, was "a great spot for him."

"I think this is one of the scenarios that was probably the top scenario that he was kind of hoping for and a part of what helped him kind of decide that he was going to move on," DeBoer said. "I think it's worked out really well for him."