Former Alabama coach Nick Saban was listed as a longshot this week on various lists identifying coaching candidates for LSU's vacancy before hammering the state of college football's coaching carousel Saturday morning.

LSU fired Brian Kelly last weekend during his fourth season amid a 5-3 start and later parted ways with athletic director Scott Woodward, who had fallen out of favor with LSU stakeholders, including Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry.

LSU is widely considered a top opening at this point along with Florida, but Saban warned to be careful of that assumption.

"You've got all these external factors that are constantly changing," Saban said on College GameDay. "Whether it's the transfer portal, how much you can pay guys, revenue sharing, what kind of collective do you have? So, traditionally, how have you been able to adapt to that? And my point about tradition is, some of the traditional jobs, like LSU, that people always looked at as one of the best jobs, have they adapted to all these things like they need to to be able to continue to be one of the best jobs in the country?

"I think that's why you see Vandy, Indiana -- places who have not historically been traditionally great jobs, actually having a lot of success now, because they have managed the external factors very well to bring it in-house so that they can function effectively.

"So what's to say LSU, Florida -- they're traditionally the best jobs, but are they the best jobs now, relatively speaking, based on how they've adapted to the external circumstances that really affect your ability to be successful in college football?"

Nick Saban shoots down interest in college football coaching jobs amid hectic cycle: 'I want to stay retired' Carter Bahns

Later in the segment, Saban was asked if he would consider coming out of retirement for one of the SEC's current vacancies.

"No way," Saban said. "I have so much fun working with [ESPN]. Why would I go do that?"

To Saban's point, a top-end candidate for both vacancies will have to decide if leaving his current coaching position is worth what comes with potentially taking over the Tigers or Gators.

Ole Miss is trying to sign Lane Kiffin to a Curt Cignetti-like extension to keep him from jumping while Nebraska announced this week that Matt Rhule will remain with the Huskers amid rumors about him being a candidate at Penn State.

Synergy within the athletic department and its football program, as Saban noted, is essential in college football's new era and those are important factors for those interested in being the next coach at LSU or Florida.