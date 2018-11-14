Nick Saban, media grinch, used to work as an editor and was quite the dancer in high school

Nick Saban is arguably the best coach in college football history. He's also inarguably a bit abrasive sometimes, especially when it comes to dealing with the media. Saban isn't exactly Bill Belichick, but he will blow his top from time to time.

One of the most immediately infamous examples of him doing so came early this season, when ESPN's Maria Taylor asked him about Tua Tagovailoa vs. Jalen Hurts. Saban did not take the question well.

Nick Saban responded critically to a question about his QBs after Alabama's win. pic.twitter.com/sZCvIox2Dq — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 2, 2018

Well, all of that animosity for media aside, Saban himself has a past working in print. In an incredible profile from ESPN's Alex Scarborough about Saban leading Monongah High to an undefeated season in 1968 to capture a state title in West Virginia, it's noted that Saban was the editor-in-chief for his high school yearbook. No, that's not fake news.

Finding out that Nick was in Dance Club was great. But being able to call Saban a former member of the print media is even better for me. He was editor-in-chief. pic.twitter.com/2MBbsKqKPa — Alex Scarborough (@AlexS_ESPN) November 14, 2018

Another fun nugget is that he was on the dance club, which is an amazing visual to evoke for the 67-year-old stone-faced coach. That's just the tip of the iceberg, though -- his resume is bananas. From Scarborough's story:

Somewhere in a stack of papers lost to history is a letter written by the late West Virginia Sen. Robert Byrd. In it is the path Saban might have taken: a nomination to attend the Naval Academy. Even as late as the publication of the 1969 Monongah yearbook, Saban was listed among the Service Academy appointments. And it's easy to see why. The blurb beside his picture reads like the resume of a future world leader: letterman in baseball, basketball and football; Class Vice President; part of the Latin Club, Guidance Club and National Honor Society; Yearbook Editor-in-Chief; County and State Chairman of Clean-up Committee; Chairman of Homecoming Week-end; Elks Leadership Contestant; Class Tournament Coach; and, of all things, a member of the Dance Club.

Alabama is 10-0 this seasons and has already clinched the SEC West. This Crimson Tide team looks like one of the best Saban has ever fielded, which is saying something. It will be fun to see if any members of the media ask him about his time working on the high school yearbook or his time on the high school dance club as Alabama looks ahead to the Iron Bowl on Nov. 24 and, eventually, Georgia in the SEC title game.