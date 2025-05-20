Former Alabama coach Nick Saban is in the mix to co-chair President Donald Trump's planned commission into college athletics. There's just one major hurdle to clear: Saban doesn't seem to think the commission is necessary.

Saban spoke with reporters Tuesday at his "Nick's Kids" golf tournament and demurred on the idea of a commission, though he did not eliminate the possibility of helping in an advisory role.

"I know there's been a lot of stuff out there about some commission or whatever. I don't think we need a commission," Saban said, according to Bama247. "I've said that before. I think we need -- we know what the issues are, we just have to have people who are willing to move those and solve those and create some solutions for some of those issues. I'm all for being a consultant to anybody who would think that my experience would be beneficial to helping create some of those solutions."

CBS Sports reported in May that Saban and Texas Tech chairman Cody Campbell, a former college football player, are expected to co-chair the presidential commission. Sen. Tommy Tuberville of Alabama told CBS Sports that Saban and Campbell are "talking on the phone a lot."

But Saban's latest comments reflect a sentiment he expressed on May 16 while speaking with reporters at the Regions Tradition Pro-Am, and later that same day on the "Paul Finebaum Show."

The commission has not been formalized yet and it is still working through the essential early details. Though it does not have any stated goals as a result, Saban has been open regarding his concerns about name, image and likeness reform, the transfer portal and Olympic sports in the past.

"I know President Trump is very interested in athletics. He's very interested in college athletics," Saban said at the "Nick's Kids" event. "He's very interested in maintaining the idea that people go to college to create value for the future in terms of how they develop as people, students, graduation rate as well as having a balanced, competitive playing field. If I can be a consultant to anyone who might be able to help the future of college athletics, I would be more than happy to do that."