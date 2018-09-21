Nick Saban plans to keep playing both Tua Tagovailoa and Jalen Hurts at quarterback this season

One of the biggest offseason storylines is still lingering in the air in Tuscaloosa three weeks into the season, and Alabama coach Nick Saban wants to put an end to it.

When Tua Tagovailoa came off the bench in last season's national championship game in place of an ineffective Jalen Hurts to save Alabama, all eyes turned to one of the most intriguing quarterback battles the sport has ever seen. Three games into the season, the pecking order seems to be set -- Tagovailoa is the starter and Hurts is a backup/role player.

Now is when the rubber hits the road, though. The new redshirt rule allows players to play four games at any time during the season and still redshirt. Hurts has played in the first three, and Saban intends for him to play many more.

"It's the same as it's always been, to use them both," Saban told ESPN. "It evolves a little bit as you go. Our team has evolved. I can't tell you exactly how it all will play out. It's going to be whoever helps our team play the best, and they've both played a role in doing that."

Saban also admits that this situation has been different from any other that he has faced as a head coach.

"I understand how unique a situation this is," he said. "I don't know of any other precedent at any time in college football where a guy started 28 games, won 26 of them and then somebody took his place. That's never happened. So that's hard for Jalen, and it's hard for me. I'm a loyal guy and loyal to the guys who get out there and lay it on the line for you."

So there's Saban's plan. Hurts is in it for the long haul.

But what about Hurts? He has played in the first half in every game this year, and clearly won't be reserved for mop-up duty in Crimson Tide blowouts -- of which there will probably be many for the top-ranked team in the nation. If he plays against Texas A&M this weekend, or any of the other games after that, he has to decide if he wants to keep playing this role or move on while still preserving his redshirt.

Hurts is a junior who plans on graduating this December. If he does transfer, he'll either have one year left or two if he only plays in four games this year. His father, Averion Hurts, told Bleacher Report in April that if Hurts didn't win the starting job, he'd become "the biggest free agent in college football history."

Saban clearly intends to keep that free agency off the schedule until December -- if at all. Now it's up to Hurts to decide when -- or if -- he hits that market.