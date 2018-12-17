Nick Saban: QB Tua Tagovailoa is 'ahead of schedule' with recovery from ankle surgery

No. 1 Alabama's Orange Bowl national semifinal showdown with No. 4 Oklahoma is less than two weeks away, and questions surrounding the status of Crimson Tide quarterback Tua Tagovailoa still linger after Tagovailoa underwent an ankle procedure two days after the SEC Championship Game win over Georgia. Things are progressing well according to head coach Nick Saban.

"He's doing well," Saban said during his press conference. "I think he's probably ahead of schedule. He's been able to take a lot of reps. He's been able to throw the ball from the pocket. He can run. I don't think he's 100 percent change of direction yet, but he's already going 100 percent on the gravity treadmill. He's been able to practice, and he's made really, really good progress. So we're encouraged by that."

Tagovailoa was knocked out of the SEC Championship Game early in the fourth quarter after his right ankle was stepped on by offensive tackle Jonah Williams. He injured his left ankle -- the one in which he had surgery on -- in the first quarter of the game.

Simone Eli of CBS 42 in Birmingham posted video of Tagovailoa going through warmups on Twitter.

From #Alabama practice just moments ago: Tide QB Tua Tagovailoa's recovery looking positive while he goes through drills this afternoon. #CFBplayoff #RollTide @CBS_42 pic.twitter.com/RrmYHawRtp — Simone Eli (@SimoneEli_TV) December 17, 2018

Warmup video doesn't exactly prove much, but it's clear that Tagovailoa is moving around quite well considering the fact that his procedure took place just two weeks ago.

Jalen Hurts came in following Tagovailoa's exit vs. Georgia, threw the game-tying touchdown pass with 5:19 to go and ran in the game-winner with 1:09 to play. As it stands right now, it looks like Tagovailoa will be ready to go vs. the Sooners on Dec. 29 in Miami Gardens, Florida. If he can't, Hurts proved that he's up for the challenge in a pinch against the Bulldogs.