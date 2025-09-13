No. 23 Michigan will try and bounce back Saturday hosting Central Michigan, the first of consecutive games Wolverines coach Sherrone Moore will miss due to suspension this season. Moore will start his university-imposed two-game penality for his role in the Wolverines' sign-stealing scandal, with associate head coach Biff Poggi acting as interim.

Nick Saban weighed in on the impact of Moore's absence on the team during ESPN's "College GameDay" on Saturday.

"I think the biggest impact, first of all, is that he was able to be at practice this week," Saban said. "After a disappointing loss, the first thing you want to do is identify the issues, figure out how you're going to fix them, and then go to practice every day with the players so you can teach, so they can learn and grow. Biff Poggi, his biggest impact will be making sure Chip Lindsey and Wink Martindale can stay focused on their respective roles as offensive and defensive coordinators, while he manages the game.

"The real challenge comes next week when Sherrone Moore can't be at practice. That's going to be the toughest adjustment. When I had COVID and had to sit out, at least I could stay at home, watch practice on Zoom and talk to the team afterward -- so, I still felt engaged. But if he can't go to practice at all, he's going to feel totally out of sync."

Sherrone Moore suspension: Why Michigan coach won't be on sidelines vs. CMU with Biff Poggi serving as interim Robby Kalland

Michigan (1-1) struggled offensively in last week's loss at Oklahoma with true freshman quarterback Bryce Underwood making his first career road start.

Moore's not worried about his team losing steam on gameday without him. He was able to coach throughout the week leading up to Saturday's matchup with Central Michigan but will not be available for team meetings or practice next week before Nebraska.

"(Poggi's) been in the program before," Moore said Monday. "The knowledge of the players specifically was huge. And then, obviously, his experience as a high school head coach, as a head coach, but just in general, his love for the players, his knowledge of everybody in our building, and keeping the cohesion in the building was huge."

Poggi previously served as Charlotte's coach and understands the intricacies of daily preparation and what that entails inside of a program.

If Michigan beats the Chippewas and Nebraska (2-0) handles its business against Holy Cross, next weekend's Big Ten opener for both should be a matchup of nationally ranked teams.