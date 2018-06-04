Nick Saban reveals what really caused boat to break down with Alabama players
Is there a "lemon law" for boats?
Remember last week when video surfaced of Alabama coach Nick Saban and several players stranded on a boat during an outing, and how that boat supposedly ran out of gas?
Nope. Saban's going to have to shell out more than one tank of gas to fix the actual problem.
Saban told ESPN that the boat really had a faulty fuel pump, which led to the group floating around in the middle of Lake Tuscaloosa.
"We didn't run out of gas. But when the fuel pump runs out, that's exactly what it feels like," Saban said, according to ESPN. "I've got all these kids on the boat, and I say, 'We must have run out of gas,' and then look at the gas gauge and it's full."
What's more, the boat was new. Which begs the question -- does Alabama have a "lemon law" for boats?
"Brand spanking new, and it's the first time I'd been out in it," he said. "So when it stalled, I'm thinking, 'Oh my gosh. I bought a new boat, and they didn't put gas in it.' I didn't even think about it. You just assume that it's got gas in it when you get a new car or a new boat. My heart sunk for a minute because I had all those kids out there. I had two of them on tubes when it happened. We had fun, but I sure heard about it."
The players were part of a team leadership group, and video of the event was posted on quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's snapchat story.
The boating mishap went viral, and thankfully the players on the tubes at the time didn't get hurt. And, who knows, maybe Saban will get a new boat out of the deal, or at least get the mechanical problems fixed on somebody else's dime.
