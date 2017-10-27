Nick Saban says ex-Yankees manager Joe Girardi will attend Alabama-LSU game

Joe Girardi, who was relieved of his duties as manager of the New York Yankees on Thursday, is scheduled to be in attendance for Alabama's home game against LSU, according to Tide coach Nick Saban.

#Alabama coach Nick Saban just said recently-departed #Yankees manager Joe Girardi will attend the #LSU game — Chandler Rome (@Chandler_Rome) October 27, 2017

Girardi confirmed Thursday that he would not return as manager of the Yankees -- a club decision -- and Saban was informed of this development during his radio show on Thursday night. Saban and Girardi are friends and have spoken to each other's teams in the past, so when informed of the latest development, the Alabama coach weighed in on the Yankees' performance in 2017.

Saban was informed on his radio show of Girardi’s departure



“This was a rebuilding year. I think they exceeded expectations in every way” — Chandler Rome (@Chandler_Rome) October 27, 2017

Alabama will host LSU on Nov. 4 in the SEC on CBS Game of the Week, the second half of a doubleheader with a scheduled 8 p.m. ET kickoff.