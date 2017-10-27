Nick Saban says ex-Yankees manager Joe Girardi will attend Alabama-LSU game

Saban and Girardi have long been friends

Joe Girardi, who was relieved of his duties as manager of the New York Yankees on Thursday, is scheduled to be in attendance for Alabama's home game against LSU, according to Tide coach Nick Saban. 

Girardi confirmed Thursday that he would not return as manager of the Yankees -- a club decision -- and Saban was informed of this development during his radio show on Thursday night. Saban and Girardi are friends and have spoken to each other's teams in the past, so when informed of the latest development, the Alabama coach weighed in on the Yankees' performance in 2017. 

Alabama will host LSU on Nov. 4 in the SEC on CBS Game of the Week, the second half of a doubleheader with a scheduled 8 p.m. ET kickoff.

CBS Sports Writer

Chip Patterson has spent his young career covering college sports from the Old North State. He's been writing and talking about football and basketball for CBS Sports since 2010.

