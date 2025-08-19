Nick Saban isn't un-retiring to return to coaching. So when questions came up Monday night about speculation from SEC Media Days in July suggesting otherwise, the former Alabama coach didn't hold back. At the Nick Saban Legacy Awards in Birmingham, Saban was asked about Greg McElroy's recent claim that a 'notable' source believed Saban would eventually coach again.

"You know, I don't know where that came from," Saban responded. "Greg McElroy played quarterback for us. And if he'd had done something like that when he was a player, he would have got his ass kicked."

McElroy, who led Alabama to the 2009 national championship under Saban, said on 'McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning' last month that he trusted the person who passed along the opinion. His remarks quickly spread, stirring debate about whether Saban might one day end his retirement.

But the 73-year-old Saban has been consistent in his public stance since stepping away from coaching in January 2024. He has said he enjoys working as an analyst for ESPN, advising at Alabama and spending more time with his family after five decades in the profession.

"There is no opportunity that I know of right now that would entice me to go back to coaching," Saban said in an interview with Fox News in July. "I enjoy what I'm doing. I did it for 50 years. I loved it. I loved the relationship with the players. I loved the competition. But, you know, it's another station of life now."

Saban retired after winning seven national championships, including six at Alabama, and 11 SEC titles over a 30-year head coaching career. His success has kept his name tied to major job openings, but his comments Monday made clear he isn't entertaining a return -- even if he still has jokes for his former players.