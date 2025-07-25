After conversation, sparked by former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy at SEC Media Days, swirled around Nick Saban's possible return to coaching, the former Crimson Tide boss himself has spoken. Though he did not entirely shut the door on a career revival, he emphasized during a Fox News interview that his mind is nowhere near the sidelines of a football field.

"There is no opportunity that I know of right now that would entice me to go back to coaching," Saban said. "I enjoy what I'm doing. I did it for 50 years. I loved it. I loved the relationship with the players. I loved the competition. But, you know, it's another station of life now. I enjoy what I'm doing right now and want to continue to do it and spend more time with my family, my grandchildren, my children. It's been really, really good."

Saban retired in January 2024 and has since spent time working as an advisor at Alabama, as an analyst on College GameDay and with college administrators and members of Congress to address the future of collegiate athletics.

"I never really ever had a thought about getting back into coaching until two days ago, Miss. Terry said I had to run the sweeper in the entire downstairs," Saban joked about his wife. "So while I was running the sweeper the thought occurred to me: 'You know, when you were coaching you had a heck of a lot better job than this.' So, that's the only time I considered it."

Were the 73-year-old Saban to ever change his mind, there's no doubt that he would be highly sought after at every level. He won seven national titles, six of which came at Alabama, and 11 SEC championships throughout his storied 30-year career as a head coach.