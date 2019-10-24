Nick Saban sent into 'play to win the game' rant after question about Tua Tagovailoa's brother
You thought Nick Saban would let Alabama look past Arkansas this weekend? You thought wrong
There are times when you feel like you can set your watch to Nick Saban. When a coach has been around long enough and has been successful enough to remain in the spotlight, you begin to notice trends. With No. 1 Alabama set to play Arkansas this weekend -- and a date against No. 2 LSU looming on Nov. 9 -- I had an inkling we were going to get a "rat poison" type of comment from Saban this week.
After all, he has to do something to make sure his team doesn't get caught looking ahead to that LSU game.
Well, Saban struck noon on Wednesday during his press conference when asked whether he would try to work in third-string quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa -- the brother of Tua Tagovailoa -- into the game in order to get him some live reps.
"We're focused on winning the game, so we're going to try to win the game," Saban said. "We're going to play the best players that we can play to win the game. We're not assuming that it's going to be an easy game. We're not assuming we'll have an opportunity to just play anybody that wants to play to 'expedite' anything except winning the game.
"So we're going to play everybody who can expedite winning the game. That's what we're going to do, so I don't think anybody should expect us to do anything else."
It's somewhat ironic that the injury to Tua Tagovailoa is what led to Saban's being asked the question that set him off. The only reason I thought we may avoid a classic Saban moment this week was the Tagovailoa injury. With him out, perhaps Saban may not need to find another motivator for the team. Being without your starting QB is enough to keep the team focused on Arkansas.
Wrong.
Saban is too good at what he does for us to safely assume anything assume anything. That's why he wears the rings, and I write about them.
