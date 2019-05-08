Nick Saban shares his thoughts on 'Game of Thrones' and who will end up on the Iron Throne

Of course Alabama coach Nick Saban is a "Game of Thrones" fan -- and not just because the show, which is in its final episodes, is immensely popular and transcends fantasy and pop culture. Rather, Saban is one to find competitive meaning in pretty much everything and GoT is no exception. You know: Something something something, Winterfell and The Process.

Speaking with JOX Round Table on Wednesday, Saban explained why he enjoys the HBO show so much and -- surprise! -- there's a winning and losing aspect to it.

"I love it," Saban said of Season 8. "It had to come to this -- somebody's going to win, somebody's going to lose. That's the way it always goes. Everybody's probably got somebody that they're rooting for, which is how it goes, too. So, it'll be interesting to see how it winds up."

When asked who he thinks will end up on the Iron Throne at the end of it all, Saban gave his prediction.

"I think, some kind of way, Jon Snow is going to wiggle his way in there, even though he won't try," Saban said. "It'll just end up that way."

Ever the master motivator, Saban also finds lessons from GoT that could be used in helping his football team, which will look to compete for another national championship after losing to Clemson in January.

"Oh, I think there's a lot of lessons to be learned in that," Saban said. "I know it's a fictional-type show, but you sort of get attached to the characters and some of the perseverance that they go through and some of the things that they do because they are actually competing with all the wars and things that go on."

In a way, a GoT link to Alabama makes a lot of sense. Like Snow, every time you think the Crimson Tide might be dead, they find a way to come back.

Wink of the CBS Eye to 247Sports