Nick Saban has been out of the coaching industry for nearly two years, and it appears he will not return to the college football sideline in the immediate future. Coaching searches are underway at numerous Power Four programs and more could be on the way, but Saban said again that he has no interest in accepting any potential job offers at this point in his retirement.

That is a disappointing development for anyone at Florida, Penn State or any other school holding out hope that Saban could be on the market. Those prominent programs figure to offer hefty salaries to attract the best and brightest candidates on the coaching carousel, but not even the prospect of a massive payday piques Saban's interest.

"I want to stay retired, and I do not want him (agent Jimmy Sexton) anywhere near Miss Terry, because when she hears some of these numbers, she gets interested," Saban said on "The Pat McAfee Show." "And I ain't interested."

If ever there was an opportunity for Saban to pick up a clipboard and headset again, the 2025 hiring cycle would be among the best. Multiple traditional powerhouse programs fired coaches early in the season, and more prominent positions could open in the coming weeks with all eyes on Wisconsin, Auburn and other schools where high expectations have not equaled reality in recent years.

Saban would, in theory, have his pick of whichever open job he would like if he were to return to coaching. The seven-time national champion and College Football Hall of Fame electee is one of the greatest football coaches of all time at any level and would inject enthusiasm into any program that hires him.

But two seasons into his gig as a college football analyst, Saban says he is perfectly content.

"No way," Saban said about the possibility of accepting a job offer. "I have so much fun working with you. Why would I go do that?"

Florida, Penn State, Arkansas, Oklahoma State, Virginia Tech, UCLA and Stanford comprise the list of seven Power Four programs to fire their coaches thus far in the 2025 season. Four additional programs at the Group of Six level are in search of new leadership, as well. This cycle already features more power conference openings than last year's, and the season is only just over halfway complete. The 2024 carousel saw movement at only five Power Four schools.