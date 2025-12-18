Few opposing coaches know Texas A&M's Kyle Field as well as Nick Saban. The legendary former Crimson Tide boss did battle with the Aggies six times in College Station with an impressive 5-1 record in those meetings.

Apparently, one aspect of Texas A&M's home-field advantage stood out to Saban. During a recent appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Saban claimed that Texas A&M pipes artificial noise into Kyle Field during games.

"I did more complaining to the SEC office -- it was more than complaining that I don't really want to say on this show -- about, this is the noisiest place. Plus they pipe in noise," Saban said. "They pipe in noise. You can't hear yourself think when you're playing out there and it is a huge advantage when they play at home, especially for their defense, especially getting off the spot."

Texas A&M is gearing up for its first-round College Football Playoff game against Miami at home. The Aggies snagged the No. 7 seed in the final playoff rankings after finishing the regular season with an 11-1 record.

That included a 7-0 showing at home. The Aggies are 12-2 within the friendly confines of Kyle Field over the last two seasons. They've lost just one home game since Aug. 31, 2024.

This will be just the fifth away game for Miami and its third in a row. The 10th-ranked Hurricanes closed their regular season with a pair of double-digit road victories against Virginia Tech and Pittsburgh to vault up the playoff rankings and secure their spot as the last at-large team in the field.