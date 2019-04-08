Nick Saban's comments about players leaving early reflect Alabama's best interests

College football is a different beast than college basketball. Sure, the postseason system is much less inclusive and schools recruit much differently, but what really separates the two is that in college football, players are eligible to leave after three years-- there are no one-and-done guys.

Alabama's Nick Saban, who has built one of college sports' most prolific dynasties, thinks that players benefit from staying in school longer.

"Now, we have guys that have no draft grades, seventh-round grades, free-agent grades, fifth-round grades that are going out of the draft. And the person that loses in that is the player," Saban said after Alabama's spring game, per ESPN. "If you're a third-round draft pick, and we had one here last year -- I'm not going to say any names -- goes and starts for his team, so he's making third-round money, which is not that great. He'd be the first guy taken at his position this year, probably, and make $15-18 million more."

On Monday's "Off the Bench," Danny Kanell and Raja Bell talk about Saban's comments and whether or not he's being sincere in putting players first.

"This is where I think Saban is being miscast in this spot ... Because people are saying he's being selfish and just wants the players to return ... I think if Saban was sitting down with players, I think he'd sit down with each one, and I think he'd look at their cases, and I think he'd give them good advice," Kanell said. "If there's a guy who's gonna be a top 15 pick, he's gonna tell them every single time 'go, go get your money.'"

Kanell adds that it would be good for Alabama to be sincere in those evaluations, adding that Saban "gives out pretty good advice."

It would obviously vary player by player, and Alabama has the depth to do this. Saban has a juggernaut in Alabama, and it's possible he does have players' best interests at heart. However, comments like the ones he made after the Tide's spring game will always be met with strong reactions.