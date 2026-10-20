UCLA quarterback Nico Iamaleava will officially miss the rest of the season with a torn ACL suffered against Oregon earlier this month, closing the door on his fourth college season. Iamaleava is expected to have surgery early this week as the No. 9 Bruins enter the home stretch.

The injury is only the latest wrinkle in a roller-coaster career for Iamaleava that's been played out in the most public of eyes. The one-time Tennessee Volunteer has faced nearly every complication in his college career, and sits as one of the faces of the complicated new era.

So how did we get here with Iamaleava, and what comes next?

A historic recruit

Early in his college career, Iamaleava was regarded as a program-changing prospect. The Long Beach, California, native ranked as the No. 2 overall prospect in the 2023 class, only trailing Arch Manning at No. 1.

Quickly, Tennessee jumped on Iamaleava with an aggressive NIL push. Then, in his second season, Josh Heupel knew that the five-star could be a game-changing addition to the program's reputation.

Iamaleava signed a reported $8 million contract to join the Vols, which was an absurd amount of money in his day. He was the first major high school quarterback recruit to have his salary make national news.

Delivering a CFP run

Iamaleava spent his first year on campus as a backup to quarterback Joe Milton, but played major reserve action down the stretch. He came off the bench against Vanderbilt and completed 9 of 12 passes for 66 yards. Then, he started the bowl game, a 35-0 decimation over No. 17 Iowa as Iamaleava recorded 151 yards and a touchdown on only 19 attempts.

The win helped set the stage for his first year starting as a redshirt freshman with big-time expectations. While Iamaleava didn't quite look the part of a generational recruit, he did plenty as Tennessee posted a breakout season.

After an early miscue against Arkansas, Tennessee went 10-2, beating No. 7 Alabama, No. 15 Oklahoma and No. 24 NC State in the process. They reached the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history as Iamaleava threw for 2,616 yards, rushed for 358 yards and scored 22 touchdowns.

The actual playoff game was a total disaster after Ohio State obliterated the Vols 42-17 in Columbus. Iamaleava was under constant pressure against the future national champions, but a 10-win season seemed to set the stage for tremendous growth.

An acrimonious divorce

When Iamaleava signed his initial contract out of high school, it was obscene money for a high school player. But in the years after, the market caught up. Suddenly, a salary in the mid-$2 million range was relatively average for a successful SEC starting quarterback.

At the time, there were two transfer portal windows, meaning a player could choose to leave after spring camp. According to reports, Iamaleava requested an increase from $2.4 million to $4 million and held out of spring practice to try to force the issue.

Heupel did not respond to the power play as Iamaleava's camp tried to squeeze the Vols, knowing that finding a replacement would be difficult. Hours before the spring game, Heupel informed the team that the program would be moving on without Iamaleava.

Iamaleava's hard stance proved to be a misstep. Once he entered the market, demand was lower than expected. Instead of landing at another competitor, he transferred to a struggling UCLA team. Tennessee landed Appalachian State's Joey Aguilar -- who ironically was initially committed to UCLA. He threw for more than 3,500 yards and 24 touchdowns while leading Tennessee to eight wins.

The fall and rise at UCLA

The first few weeks at UCLA under DaShaun Foster were largely a disaster. The Bruins started 0-4, including a stunning 35-10 loss against New Mexico, as Foster was fired. Iamaleava's inconsistency continued, throwing three touchdowns and three interceptions over the start.

With interim coach Jerry Neuheisel leading the way, Iamaleava led a three-game winning streak and a 42-37 upset over No. 7 Penn State. The hot streak couldn't last, though, as UCLA ended the year on a five-game losing streak to finish 3-9.

When Bob Chesney came into the program, Iamaleava decided to stick around. His play remained inconsistent, but UCLA started 5-0 with him in the lineup, including an upset victory over No. 13 Oregon before Iamaleava got hurt.

Iamaleava completed 62% of his passes for 982 yards, four touchdowns and four interceptions, but added 144 yards on the ground before the injury. He helped revive another historic brand as a College Football Playoff contender, but won't be on the field to reap the rewards.

UCLA hosts Michigan State on Saturday (3:30 p.m. ET, CBS, Paramount+Premium).

2026 CFP bracket projection: How Julian Sayin's uncertain status could reshape Ohio State's playoff path John Talty

What comes next?

Thanks to the new five-for-five rule in college football, Iamaleava has one year of college eligibility remaining. With a long recovery ahead, it makes the most sense for him to return to college football and try to recoup his value before entering the NFL.

At the same time, UCLA has its own difficult decision to make. Backup Ty Dieffenbach, a fellow senior, also has a year of eligibility remaining. In his first start, Dieffenbach threw for 264 yards on 67% completion to beat Wisconsin 17-7. Iamaleava's younger brother, Madden, is also waiting in the wings.

Nico's performance under Chesney has not been strong enough to guarantee a starting spot next season. The program could also look to the transfer portal and should be a top destination given this season's success.

Iamaleava faces perhaps the most complicated moment of his college career -- and that's saying something.