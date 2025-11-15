UCLA quarterback Nico Iamaleava is out against No. 1 Ohio State due to a concussion suffered in a Week 11 loss to Nebraska, according to ESPN. Iamaleava was the only UCLA quarterback that took an offensive snap against the Huskers. He was on the field for UCLA's last offensive possession of the game and finished with 191 yards and two touchdowns on 17 completions. He also led the Bruins in rushing with 15 carries for 86 yards.

Iamaleava reportedly began experiencing concussion-like symptoms after the game ended. Nebraska also sacked him three times, in addition to the hits he absorbed as a rushing quarterback.

Iamaleava, who moved to UCLA from Tennessee in the spring as 247Sports' No. 1 transfer portal prospect, is the only UCLA quarterback to attempt a pass this season. He amassed 1,659 yards and 12 touchdowns with seven interceptions through the air. He is also the only Bruin with more than 300 yards rushing, as he's gained 474 yards and four touchdowns on 96 attempts.

Without Iamaleava, former three-star prospect Luke Duncan is in line for his first career start against an Ohio State team that leads the nation in scoring defense (7.2 points per game) and ranks second nationally in pass defense (128.7 yards per game).

The 6-foot-6 Duncan signed with UCLA in 2023, redshirted as a true freshman and did not appear in any games last season.