A recent episode of Jeopardy! turned a piece of college football drama into a punchline -- and Nico Iamaleava was right at the center of it. During Monday's episode, the show featured a category titled "Fitting Sports Names." The clue leaned into a bit of wordplay.

"In 2025, star quarterback Nico Iamaleava said I am a-leav-ing this school's Volunteers for UCLA."

Contestant Erin Howard, a community membership facilitator from Shrewsbury, Massachusetts. correctly responded with, "What is Tennessee?"

Iamaleava's exit from Tennessee in April 2025 was hard to miss.

His sudden absence from practice ahead of the spring game set off a wave of speculation. What followed was a messy, very public split that quickly became one of the biggest NIL-era storylines. Reports tied the situation to contract discussions and potential pay increases, with the possibility of a transfer looming in the background.

Not long after, he was gone.

Iamaleava left Tennessee after two seasons, including a redshirt year and one as the starter, and eventually landed at UCLA. His numbers in Knoxville showed promise, throwing for 2,616 yards and 19 touchdowns while leading the Volunteers to a berth in the College Football Playoff. Still, the overall run never quite matched the early hype as a five-star recruit and No. 2 quarterback in the 2023 class.

Months later, Iamaleava addressed the situation publicly, pushing back on the idea that money alone drove the move. Instead, he pointed to a desire to be closer to home in California.

"My family was strictly the main importance for me," Iamaleava told CBS Sports in July 2025 at Big Ten Media Days. "I let my business team, my parents, handle that side of NIL. Just me being closer to family was the most important thing."

In his first season at UCLA, he completed a career-best 64.4% of his passes for 1,928 yards and 13 touchdowns, but led the Bruins to a 3-9 record.

The focus has shifted back to football. But clearly, the story still lingers. Enough, at least, to make it onto a "Jeopardy!" board -- and into trivia history.