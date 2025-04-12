Nico Iamaleava will take his talents elsewhere during the 2025 college football season after Tennessee moved on from the star quarterback Saturday, ending a high-stakes public standoff centered around Name, Image, and Likeness compensation. Iamaleava helped Tennessee reach the inaugural 12-team College Football Playoff in his first season as a full-time starter and will enter the transfer portal as its No. 1 ranked player, according to 247Sports.

Iamaleava's lucrative NIL contract made him the face of the early NIL era in college athletics when he committed to Tennessee out of high school. His standoff with the Vols also marked the first public holdout between a school and a star quarterback because of NIL pay.

ESPN reported Friday that Iamaleava's camp was seeking a new NIL package worth around $4 million annually, which would be nearly double his original NIL deal with Tennessee.

Some early potential suitors for Iamaleava's services include UCLA and USC. The Bruins, in particular, look like an early frontrunner for the Southern California native, but questions remain on whether UCLA has the funds to make it work, 247Sports reports. In that same report, 247Sports' Chris Hummer and Matt Zenitz describe a market for Iamaleava that may not befit the No. 1 transfer, with factors like money, timing and possible baggage coming into play after Iamaleava left Tennessee in unsavory fashion.

If Iamaleava doesn't end up at USC or UCLA, don't expect him to transfer to another SEC school this offseason. SEC players who enter the transfer portal during the spring window must sit out the following season if they transfer within the conference.

Five logical destinations for where Iamaleava will play during the 2025 season

UCLA

Why it makes sense: UCLA's basketball program made a splash in landing former New Mexico star Donovan Dent last month. The price tag to land one one of college basketball's most coveted transfers was around $3 million, sources told CBS Sports' Isaac Trotter.

Could the football program be next to make a big move? The early buzz suggests UCLA will be one of the frontrunners to land the former five-star quarterback.

Out of all the programs listed, the Bruins have the most glaring hole under center. They brought in App State quarterback Joey Aguilar this past offseason, and he projects as the starter heading into the fall. Snagging Iamaleava out of the transfer portal would be a building block for DeShaun Foster heading into Year 2 of his tenure.

USC

Why it makes sense: Lincoln Riley is a quarterback guru with a proven track record of success with transfers.

The hold-up would be that USC already has a capable starter heading into the 2025 season in Jayden Maiava. He spent most of the 2024 campaign backing up Miller Moss, but made a splash after taking over the offense late in the season. USC would have plenty of offensive weapons to support Iamaleava, but bringing him in could upset the balance for the rest of the quarterback room, which includes highly-touted incoming freshman Husan Longstreet.

Notre Dame

Why it makes sense: Less than three months removed from reaching the national title game, Notre Dame again has a hole at quarterack. With Riley Leonard off to the NFL Draft, it's expected to be a three-horse race between Steve Angeli, CJ Carr and Kenny Minchey to earn the title of QB1.

Notre Dame didn't dip into the transfer portal for a veteran quarterback this cycle to find an instant starter like the program did the last two seasons and was steadfast during the winter window that it would not.

However, although Iamaleava isn't a veteran starter, he has more starting experience than any of the three listed names and has more raw talent. Angeli's was Notre Dame's backup last season, and he did appear in some games — including the College Football Playoff semifinal win against Penn State. If Notre Dame wants to keep tradition by trotting out a transfer portal quarterback, Iamaleava is the best option.

North Carolina

Why it makes sense: UNC could be a wild card team for Iamaleava. UNC's Week 1 starter from last season, Max Johnson, is coming off a significant leg injury. He is one of three quarterbacks listed on UNC's roster, alongside freshman Bryce Baker and Purdue transfer Ryan Browne. The Tar Heels don't have a clear starter heading into Week 1.

Iamaleava would change that for first-year coach Bill Belichick.

Adding Iamaleava would be a significant investment, but it could be worth the swing. It's the kind of addition that could define Belichick's college tenure.

Oregon

Why it makes sense: Oregon recruited Iamaleava out of high school when (now) Arizona State coach Kenny Dillingham was the offensive coordinator at the school. This addition could make sense if Iamaleava had proximity to home in mind, but the Ducks already have Dillon Gabriel's successor in place: Dante Moore. After spending one season at UCLA, Moore transferred to Oregon and sat behind Gabriel last season.

Moore is expected to be Oregon's starter this fall. So, if Iamaleava transfers to Oregon, it would likely create a ripple effect in the quarterback room.