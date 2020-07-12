Watch Now: Analyzing The Pac-12's Move To Only Play Conference Games ( 5:27 )

The National Junior College Athletic Association plans to announce Monday that it will move its football season to the spring, a source has confirmed to CBS Sports. The announcement will come after the NJCAA's presidential advisory council recommended on Thursday that a "majority" of competition move to the spring.

"We must adjust accordingly to support and sustain NJCAA programs," NJCAA president Christopher Parker said in a statement. "The association as a whole is collectively working to provide the best opportunities to be successful on and off the field for our student-athletes."

The announcement of a spring season by the NJCAA would come on the same day SEC athletic directors are expected to meet to discuss the fall sports season. Doubt continues to swirl over whether a FBS college football season can be held this fall while the nation continues to grapple with the COVID-19 pandemic.

A move to spring football for junior colleges would dramatically alter the 2021 recruiting cycle, as the NJCAA season would not begin until after the traditional National Signing Day in February. The NJCAA's spring schedule is expected to be an eight-game slate running from the end March through the end of May, according to a report from The Athletic. That would put programs recruiting rising junior college prospects in a tough position. As things stand now, the final signing date in the 2021 recruiting cycle is April 1, which would leave coaches with essentially no time to evaluate the game action of unproven junior college prospects.