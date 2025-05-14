Texas added a major commitment to its 2026 recruiting class as Jermaine Bishop, 247Sports' No. 1-ranked athlete in the cycle, committed to the Longhorns. The Willis, Texas, native received strong interest from Houston, Texas A&M and USC, but ultimately decided to join Steve Sarkisian's program in Austin.

Bishop is one of the fastest risers in the class and was named to the initial group of five-star prospects in the Top247 rankings on Wednesday. The rising senior is rated the No. 25 player in the country and No. 3 player in Texas. Despite his slight 5-foot-11 and 155-pound size, the physical gifts jump off the page.

"[Bishop is] one of the best pure football players in the country," 247Sports scouting analyst Gabe Brooks wrote. "It's reflected by absurd production on both sides of the ball across multiple Texas 6A varsity seasons. High school profile similar to players such as Kamari Lassiter, Ladd McConkey, Jordan Addison, perhaps even Travis Hunter in recent years."

Bishop is one of the most fascinating players in the country as a potential two-way player at the college level. In two years, he has made a name for himself as one of the best wide receivers in Texas history with nearly 3,000 yards and 35 touchdowns. However, he might have even more upside on defense long term as a major cornerback prospect.

"Being able to watch Travis Hunter do that at the college level was great for me," Bishop told 247Sports. "Now that people know that it's possible to do it, they know it can be done at that level. It was an eye-opening experience for the rest of the world."

Needless to say, getting those chances at Colorado is different than Texas. The Longhorns have one of the most stacked receiver rooms in the country and are loading up on NFL defensive back talent. However, Bishop -- the cousin of former Kansas State legend Michael Bishop -- has the skills to contend for that level of production.

Texas is being selective

With the commitment of Bishop, Texas has only seven commitments in the Class of 2026. Two of them, however, are five-star prospects with Bishop and quarterback Dia Bell. Another commitment is Trott O'Neal, a long-snapper. Because of their approach, Texas only has the No. 30 recruiting class in the country and No. 8 in the SEC.

However, if the 2025 class is any indication, there's little reason to doom about the situation. Sarkisian and his staff have taken a measured approach to recruiting in the NIL era. In July last year, Texas sat with the No. 10 class in the SEC. They went on to sign the first No. 1 class in program history. Four of the nine top-100 players in the class signed in December.

Bishop and Bell are the foundation of the 2026 recruiting class. Even if recruits don't swarm in immediately, Texas has a knack for swooping in at the end.