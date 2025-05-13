Five-star prospect Jackson Cantwell, the No. 1 offensive tackle in the Class of 2026, committed to Miami during a ceremony held at Nixa (Missouri) High School on Tuesday. The Hurricanes won a heavyweight recruiting battle against Georgia, Oregon and Ohio State to secure his services.

Securing Cantwell's commitment was an 11th hour coup for the Hurricanes, as Georgia was widely viewed as the favorite leading into his decision. Cantwell even took a visit to Athens the weekend of May 10 and has not been on Miami's campus since March.

Cantwell's recruitment did undergo an interesting shakeup in April when he signed with agent Drew Rosenhaus, according to 247Sports. Rosenhaus reportedly wanted to secure Cantwell a three-year NIL deal with an average annual value of over $2 million, though representatives from Cantwell's camp maintain football fit is the most important factor.

Regardless, the 6-foot-7.5, 325-pound Cantwell is (quite literally) a massive get for Mario Cristobal and his staff. He was the 2024 Missouri Gatorade Player of the Year and a finalist for Gatorade National Player of the Year after starting at left tackle for Nixa.

Cantwell is also a two-time Missouri Class 5A State Champion in the shot put and was the 2023-24 Gatorade Missouri Boys Track & Field Player of the Year. His versatility and athleticism could translate into early playing time at the collegiate level, according to his 247Sports scouting report:

"Tall, big-framed offensive tackle prospect with a stellar athletic profile and pedigree who's an advanced mover at this stage of development. Quick off the ball and flashes hand violence and POA power. Bounce in his step and plays with active feet. Capable bender who gets hips involved. Further ahead as a run blocker than in pass protection, but displays encouraging footwork in the latter with immense potential in that category. More catcher than puncher in pass pro, but strength is there and power capacity is possibly limitless. Missouri state champion in shot put and discus, Nike Outdoor Nationals competitor. Rare multi-sport profile and genetic background (son of two former Olympics throws athletes). Can get more consistent use of length/extension. May ultimately possess a higher ceiling on the right side. Projects as a high-major multi-year starter with outstanding physical tools and athletic/genetic profile that suggests long-term early-round NFL Draft potential."

Cantwell is the first five-star offensive lineman to commit to Miami since 2023, when the Hurricanes signed current starting tackle Francis Mauigoa. With Cantwell in the boat, Miami's 2026 class also jumps all the way to No. 9 in the 247Sports Team Composite rankings as the Hurricanes push for their third top-10 class in the past four years.

Though NCAA rules prevent him from making a public comment on the commitment, Cristobal was clearly thrilled with the news. A video taken from the ACC spring meetings on Tuesday shows the Miami coach celebrating the announcement while on the phone.

A Hurricane spring

It's been a big spring for Miami as the Hurricanes enter a pivotal year under Cristobal. Though Cantwell won't arrive on campus until December at the earliest, he is the latest win for a Miami team that's excelled in the talent acquisition department.

In fact, few schools dominated the spring transfer window like Miami. The Hurricanes were either heavily involved with, or landed, most of the top prospects to hit the portal in April. They added key reinforcements to the wide receiver room by signing Keelan Marion, a four-star transfer from BYU who could also make a difference in the return game, and Tony Johnson from Cincinnati.

Miami further bolstered the talent around Georgia transfer quarterback Carson Beck by snagging running back CharMar Brown. Brown was the 2024 Jerry Rice Award winner after rushing for 1,181 yards and 15 touchdowns for a North Dakota State team that won the FCS national championship.

Miami also added Tennessee safety transfer Jakobe Thomas, who was in the mix to start for the Vols, and Rutgers linebacker Mohamed Toure to bolster its defense. Though Toure missed both the 2022 and 2024 seasons with injury, he had 93 total tackles and 4.5 sacks while starting eight games in 2023.

