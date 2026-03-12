College football's 2026 preseason Top 25 rankings will be released in August, but several way-too-early versions have already surfaced this spring as previews of which teams could be viewed most favorably later this summer.

Ohio State held the No. 1 spot in the AP Poll from Week 2 through Week 15 last season before losing the ranking after a defeat to Indiana in the Big Ten Championship Game. The Hoosiers ran the table and finished 16-0, capped by the program's first national title.

Early College Football Playoff title odds for 2026 offer an outside view of the nation's perceived best teams -- those equipped with elite rosters and impressive signing classes. Many programs have already begun spring practice, with hopes of staying healthy and building a reliable two-deep before fall camp arrives.

These week-by-week predictions for the nation's top-ranked team align with our spring bowl season and playoff projections released earlier this month. And remember -- there is no Week 1 AP Poll since a preseason ranking is released before the season, followed by the first update after the opening weekend of games.

Preseason: Ohio State

The Buckeyes have not opened a season at No. 1 since 2015, the year after Urban Meyer led Ohio State to a national title in the first season of the College Football Playoff. Ohio State has been ranked No. 2 three times in the preseason under Ryan Day, including 2020 when the Buckeyes finished runner-up to unbeaten Alabama during Nick Saban's final championship season. With Heisman finalist Julian Sayin back at quarterback and potential 2027 No. 1 overall pick Jeremiah Smith returning for his junior season, Ohio State is certainly capable of being the nation's most intriguing team to voters in August despite heavy defensive personnel losses.

Week 2: Ohio State (1-0)

Poor Ball State. The Buckeyes should score 50-plus against their opening opponent, as new playcaller Arthur Smith generates explosive plays with the most offensive talent he has worked with from a two-deep standpoint. We'll know more about Ohio State's quest to field the nation's top defense again under Matt Patricia the following week when the first of several 2026 barometer games arrives.

Week 3: Texas (2-0)

Texas was the 2025 preseason No. 1 before the Buckeyes claimed the top spot after beating the Longhorns in the opener. This time, the Longhorns return the favor by winning the rematch on the Forty Acres. Arch Manning should seize the early Heisman lead if he outduels Sayin with big numbers. The Texas pass rush will be unlike anything Sayin has seen since last season's CFP loss to Miami.

Week 4: Texas (3-0)

Despite midweek concerns about a potential look-ahead to Tennessee following one of Steve Sarkisian's biggest wins at Texas, the Longhorns should stay focused and handle UTSA at home. This game marks the first 100-yard performance of the season for portal running back Hollywood Smothers, a former NC State playmaker who was previously committed to Alabama before Texas sweetened its offer.

Week 5: Texas (4-0)

The jeers return in Knoxville after Texas wins at Neyland Stadium, handing Josh Heupel and the Volunteers their seventh consecutive loss to a ranked opponent dating back to the 2024 season. Texas continues to look the part while flexing its muscle despite an early schedule filled with challenging games.

Week 6: Texas (4-0)

The Longhorns emerge from their open date still at No. 1, with several other red-hot programs gaining momentum behind them, including Miami, Georgia, Notre Dame and Oregon. A couple of those teams were previously featured in CBS Sports' way-too-early top five. Unlike the previous two seasons, Texas and Georgia will not meet during SEC play this year. The only potential meeting before the CFP would be in the SEC Championship Game in Atlanta.

Week 7: Texas (5-0)

Texas benefits from an extra week to prepare for Oklahoma and continues its strong start with a third win over a Top 25 opponent after earlier victories against Ohio State and Tennessee. By this point, Manning will have 15 total touchdowns through the air and on the ground, fueling early buzz as the nation's best player thanks to several offseason additions on offense. Texas already has enough quality wins to spark CFP top-seed talk.

Week 8: Notre Dame (7-0)

The Longhorns fall from the unbeaten ranks after an upset loss to Florida, opening the door for the Fighting Irish to claim the top spot following Notre Dame's victory over BYU. Heading into an open date, Notre Dame might lose a few first-place votes without playing the following weekend, but not enough to drop from No. 1.

Week 9: Notre Dame (7-0)

Keep an eye on road tests for Oregon (7-0) and Indiana (8-0) here if those teams can defeat Illinois and Michigan away from home on Oct. 24. Either could overtake Notre Dame for No. 1 with stronger wins, depending on how C.J. Carr and the Fighting Irish have looked across their first seven games in terms of control and dominance.

Week 10: Notre Dame (8-0)

Entering November, several unbeatens should remain, including Notre Dame, Miami and Oregon. Those three could split first-place votes, but keeping Notre Dame at No. 1 would set up a massive Nov. 7 showdown with Miami. Defending Big Ten champion Indiana could also still be undefeated if the Hoosiers handle Ohio State in Week 7, though it's difficult to envision the Buckeyes entering November with two losses.

Week 11: Miami (9-0)

After beating Notre Dame for the second straight season, the Hurricanes rise to No. 1 for the first time since 2002. Remaining matchups against Duke, Virginia Tech and Boston College -- plus the ACC Championship Game -- stand between one of the nation's most explosive offenses and a potential unbeaten regular season. Nov. 7 will be one of the best weekends in college football, highlighted by Oregon at Ohio State, Alabama at LSU and Utah vs. BYU.

Week 12: Miami (10-0)

Back-to-back weeks at No. 1 following wins over Notre Dame and Duke would give the Hurricanes 70 total appearances atop the rankings, eighth-most all time behind programs such as Alabama, Ohio State and Oklahoma. Miami's last national championship came in 2001 when the Hurricanes finished unbeaten with Ken Dorsey at quarterback and a roster full of future NFL draft picks.

Week 13: Miami (11-0)

After beating Virginia Tech at home in the last of three Friday night games for the Hurricanes this season, Miami should garner top billing in the CFP selection committee's third rankings release. Winning out the rest of the way and earning a couple of playoff victories would give the Hurricanes a chance at their sixth national title in program history (1983, 1987, 1989, 1991, 2001).

Week 14: Miami (12-0)

If Miami enters the final weekend of the regular season ranked No. 1 against Bill O'Brien and Boston College, the Hurricanes could be a five-touchdown favorite to finish 12-0. Last season, Ohio State and Indiana were the only unbeaten teams entering conference championship week — the most left standing since the 2023 season ended with four undefeateds (Michigan, Washington, Florida State and Liberty).

Week 15, CFP Selection Sunday: Miami (13-0)

Miami is our projected unbeaten and top seed in next season's playoff after defeating Louisville in the ACC Championship Game. The only teams capable of overtaking the Hurricanes for the top seed would be the SEC or Big Ten champions, but unless one of those teams finishes unbeaten, the CFP would have difficulty placing an undefeated Miami squad -- with wins over Clemson and Notre Dame -- anywhere but No. 1.