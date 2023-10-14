No. 11 Alabama avoided a shocking upset against Arkansas, surviving 24-21 at home. The Crimson Tide needed some late heroics from quarterback Jalen Milroe but ultimately escaped for Nick Saban's 200th program win. Saban joins Bear Bryant as just the second coach in school history to reach that mark.

Alabama flew out to a 21-6 halftime lead but struggled to put together drives in the second half. Four of the Tide's first five drives after the half ended in punts, and Milroe at one stretch completed just 1 of 9 pass attempts.

Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson took advantage of the miscues to lead a highly impressive drive to get back into the game. The 247-pound signal-caller evaded a sack from Alabama defensive back Terrion Arnold near and completed a 25-yard pass to tight end Var'keyes Gumms. Three plays later, Jefferson had Rashod Dubinion for a touchdown.

The Razorbacks had an opportunity to take the lead late in the fourth quarter near midfield. However, Alabama linebacker Dallas Turner got to Jefferson with an 11-yard sack that forced a punt. The Hogs never got the ball back.

Milroe came through right at the game's biggest moment. Facing second-and-11 and needing a first down to ice the game, Milroe stepped up and delivered a throw right over an Arkansas linebacker for a first down. The Tide managed to hit on another first down and kneel out the clock. However, the offense was called for a false start on the kneel, which made Saban livid on the sideline.

Milroe completed just 10 of 21 passes, but he threw for 238 yards and two touchdowns and had a rushing score. Running backs Jase McClellan and Roydell Williams combined for 151 yards on 23 carries. Jefferson posted 150 yards passing, 26 yards rushing and two touchdowns for Arkansas, but the Razorbacks finished with just 250 total yards against a physical Alabama defense.

The win was the 16th straight for Alabama against Arkansas, dating back to the 2006 season when Arkansas won the SEC West. Saban took over at Alabama one year later.