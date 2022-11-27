No. 9 Oregon's Pac-12 title game hopes are currently on life support after a 38-34 loss to No. 21 Oregon State as the Beavers pulled off a miraculous comeback. Oregon State trailed 31-10 in the third quarter but finished the game on a 28-3 run down the stretch to beat its rival for just the third time since 2008.

The loss shuts a backdoor path to the College Football Playoff for Oregon and puts a trip to the Pac-12 title game in doubt. The Ducks need Washington to lose to rival Washington State in the Apple Cup later on Saturday in order to clinch the spot to face off with No. 6 USC. If the Huskies win, they would create a three-way tie in the Pac-12 that would result in Utah going to the Pac-12 Championship Game ahead of Oregon to battle with the Trojans on Friday, Dec. 3 in Las Vegas.

The Beavers' passing game struggled, but a dominant running performance helped make up the gap. Running back Damien Martinez, one of the best freshmen players in America, toted the ball 15 times for 103 yards to lead a Beavers rushing effort that posted 268 yards and five touchdowns. Freshman quarterback Ben Gulbranson completed just six passes and threw two interceptions in the win.

Oregon quarterback Bo Nix had another strong game with 327 yards passing and two touchdowns, but the Ducks failed to convert in key situations. The Ducks settled for a field goal at the beginning of the fourth quarter at the Oregon State 6-yard line and muffed a punt at the 2-yard line to set up another Beavers score. Nix made a wrong decision on a fourth-and-1 zone read and was stopped for a turnover on downs.

Nix had one last chance to throw a game-winner into the end zone, but his pass on fourth-and-goal from the 3-yard line fell harmlessly into the end zone. Oregon State was able to get a first down and run out the clock.

The win clinches a 9-3 season for Oregon State, which is the best since former coach Mike Riley led the Beavers to a 9-4 campaign in 2012. If Oregon State can win a bowl game, the Beavers could put together a 10-win campaign for the first time since 2006.