No. 23 USF at Tulsa: Game Prediction, pick, odds, line, TV channel, live stream, watch online

South Florida has positioned itself for a New Years Six run, entering Week 7 as one of the 11 remaining undefeated FBS teams. Charlie Strong has the Bulls off to a 6-0 start for the second straight year and back in the national rankings on a short week after a 58-42 shootout win at UMass on Saturday. Tulsa welcomes USF in need of a spark after four straight losses. After hanging tight with Texas and losing to Arkansas State by nine, the Golden Hurricane have been beaten by double digits in its first two conference games and looking to avoid an 0-3 start to AAC play here in Year 4 for Philip Montgomery.

Viewing information

Date: Friday, Oct. 12 | Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: Chapman Stadium -- Tulsa, Oklahoma

TV: ESPN | Live stream: WatchESPN

Storylines

USF: Junior running Jordan Cronkite is the player of the moment for USF, setting both school and AAC records with 302 rushing yards against UMass. Cronkite currently averages third nationally in yards per game and yards per carry, bringing a three-game run of 100-yard performances into Friday night's game. While USF started behind rival UCF in the polls, the Bulls have an interesting case for consideration by the selection committee with two wins against Power Five opponents.

There seemed to be an assumption that this might be a year for a step back without Quinton Flowers, but former Alabama and Arizona State quarterback Blake Barnett has been productive as a dual-threat weapon, and Cronkite is emerging as a star. Through six games, USF is looking every bit as much of a New Years' Six contender as UCF.

Tulsa: Tulsa can hang in a shootout, and I think Philip Montgomery (16-4 when Tulsa scores 40 points or more) is more than happy to play that kind of game. Until the Houston loss, the Golden Hurricane had been getting really solid defensive play in the second half of games and using that to get in position to win. Tulsa has really missed running D'Angelo Brewer -- who became the school's all-time leading rusher against USF last season -- but it's getting good production from the one-two punch of sophomores Shamari Brooks and Corey Taylor II (786 combined yards, eight combined rushing touchdowns).

Game prediction, picks

Home team underdog on a weeknight is a principle. When you give me the hook, I'm jumping all over Tulsa. I think there's a chance they win outright, but definitely think it's a buy-low opportunity for the Golden Hurricane after four straight losses. Pick: Tulsa +7.5

So what college football picks can you make with confidence in Week 7? And what title contender will go down hard? Visit SportsLine now to see which teams are winning more than 50 percent of simulations, all from a proven computer model that has returned over $4,000 in profit over the past three seasons.