No. 3 Florida State survived a scare from Boston College in Week 3, escaping Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, with a 31-29 victory after the Eagles mounted a late-game rally that ultimately fell short. Seminoles quarterback Jordan Travis passed for 212 yards and two touchdowns despite an injury scare midway through the game, and the FSU defense did just enough to hold off the Eagles, who ended things on a 19-0 scoring run.

Though favored by by 25.5 points, FSU struggled to get going in the first half. Boston College scored on the game's opening drive, and the Seminoles didn't take their first lead until the final two minutes of the first half when they went up 17-10. Adding to the concerns for FSU was an apparent upper-body injury to Travis in the closing minutes of the second quarter, though Travis remained in the contest after being evaluated by trainers.

The Seminoles came out of halftime looking far more like the No. 3 team in the country, building a 31-10 lead and appearing to put the game away. However, multiple miscues -- first, a botched squib kick recovery; later, a Boston College scoop-and-score -- allowed the Eagles to claw their way back. The Eagles made it a 2-point game with just over five minutes left in regulation when quarterback Thomas Castellanos took it himself for a 7-yard touchdown run.

The Eagles then had a chance to go back in front after forcing Florida State to punt on the ensuing drive but were unable to make anything of that opportunity. The Seminoles were able to milk the clock from there and escape with the victory.

Self-inflicted mistakes defined a day in which several key chances for Boston College went by the wayside. The Eagles committed a whopping 17 penalties in the loss, hampering an effort in which Castellanos ended the day with 305 yards passing and 95 yards rushing. Boston College as a whole outgained Florida State 457-338 in a losing effort.

Florida State improves to 3-0 and walks out of its ACC opener with a win that was anything but pretty. The Seminoles return to action in Week 4 on the road against Clemson in a game that could have significant ACC title race implications.