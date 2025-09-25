There wasn't a more high-profile split this offseason than Carson Beck leaving Georgia for Miami.

Beck initially declared for the NFL Draft but surprised many at the deadline by pulling his name out of draft consideration and instead transferring to Miami.

The reasons for the split are numerous, which CBS Sports dove into last January. Beck suffered a late-season injury that kept him away from the team in December for its playoff push. His culture fit in Athens was questionable as he emerged as a NIL and social media star. His production dropped off considerably in 2024.

Georgia would have liked to have him back, but those in the program didn't view it as a devastating blow when its QB1 moved to Miami for $3-plus million in NIL.

The reason why? Gunner Stockton.

How Gunner Stockton is proving better option for Dawgs

It's far too simple to say Georgia traded a Lamborghini (Beck's car of choice) for a Ford F-150 (what Stockton drives). But that's the spiritual exchange with the Bulldogs losing a high-end NFL Draft talent for a steadier, cheaper and arguably more reliable option.

Beck is playing well for Miami and could end the season in the thick of the Heisman discussion. But Stockton could, too, given his production through three games ahead of a high-profile showdown against Alabama: 721 yards passing, four touchdowns, a 70.8 completion percentage. He ranks fifth nationally in QBR compared to 16th for Beck. Stockton is currently +1400 in Heisman odds, per FanDuel Sportsbook.

Most importantly to Georgia's early season success -- Stockton is taking care of the football.

Beck threw 12 interceptions last season, the fifth-most in the FBS. Stockton is yet to throw a pick in 2025, and he's rarely put the ball in danger with only 1.7% of his passes being considered turnover worth, per PFF, compared to 3.8% for Beck a season ago.

It should be said that Georgia's receivers are better in 2025, and Stockton is yet to face a full SEC schedule. But Stockton has been a much steadier player for UGA than Beck was during a rocky 2024 season.

Stockton lacks Beck's elite arm talent. What he does far better than Beck, however, is run the football. Stockton's run for 124 yards through three games, while Beck totaled 71 all last season. Stockton is tough to bring down, too. He's averaged 4.28 yards after contact per attempt this season while Beck averaged 1.16 last year.

That ability to run gives Georgia's offense another dimension that teams must defend. It also prevents the Bulldogs from suffering as many negative plays. Stockton has only been sacked on 12.9% of his pressures this season compared to 17.1% for Beck a season ago.

There are certainly areas Beck is better than Stockton. Beck was an incredible deep ball passer and made difficult throws every week. Georgia also pushed the ball downfield more often with Beck as QB1 given 40.1% of his passes were 10-plus yards in the air compared to 21.3% for Stockton. The Georgia offense has thrown a ton of screens this year with 34.8% of Stockton's passes thus far occurring behind the line of scrimmage.

Different skill sets beget different gameplans, and Georgia is attacking teams differently with Stockton as QB1.

Both Georgia, Miami win out in the end

Beck got a change of scenery and is reemerging as a potential early round draft pick in Coral Gables for a 4-0 Hurricanes team.

Georgia probably has a less talented player under center even though Stockton was a very respectable top 110 recruit in the 2022 class. But Stockton and his F-150 fit Georgia's culture under Kirby Smart perfectly.

Stockton is a throwback QB in Athens, and he's making the most of the opportunity.

"He's got winner written all over him," Smart said in July at SEC Media Days. "He plays baseball growing up his whole life. He's a winner. He plays football his whole life. He's a winner. Everything he's done, he's been a winner, and in this day and age of college football, that guy is really critical. He's the most critical position piece, but (Stockton's) mental makeup and the way he manages the room with kids making a lot of money and the way he manages a lot of personalities and dynamics in a locker room that before the quarterback didn't have to manage ... I think he's extremely respected by his teammates."