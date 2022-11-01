Georgia linebacker Nolan Smith will miss the rest of the season because of a torn pectoral muscle, according to multiple reports. Smith is expected to undergo surgery on Thursday for the injury, which he sustained in the first half of the Bulldogs' 42-20 win over Florida last week.

The news of Smith's prognosis comes as the No. 1 Bulldogs gear up for a massive SEC on CBS Game of the Week showdown with No. 2 Tennessee at Sanford Stadium on Saturday. Slowing the Volunteers' high-powered offensive attack would have been a challenge even with Smith, but it figures to be even tougher without him.

Ranked No. 24 in the CBS Sports 2023 NFL Draft Prospect Rankings, Smith is in his fourth season as a staple of the Bulldogs' defense. Of his 18 tackles this season, seven have been tackles for loss, and Smith also leads the team in sacks with three.

Smith was ranked the No. 4 overall prospect in the Class of 2019 by 247Sports and made an immediate impact as a freshman. Unless he opts to take advantage of the extra year of eligibility provided following the COVID-19 pandemic, Smith will end his UGA career with 110 tackles, 20 tackles for loss, 12.5 sacks and an interception.