Norfolk State freshman defensive lineman killed in shooting by former player

Norfolk State freshman defensive lineman Nicholas Ackies died last week in a shooting. Ackies came from Richmond, Virginia, and originally hailed from Williamsburg. The 18-year old was in Norfolk State's criminal justice major, with minors in psych and sociology, and was also planning on going out for the Spartans' baseball team as a closer.

A former Norfolk State player, JayQuan Anderson, was charged with second degree murder in Ackies' death. Anderson reportedly called 911 shortly after 6 p.m., claiming to dispatchers that he killed his friend with a gun. Anderson reportedly claimed that Ackies was trying to rob him before Anderson shot him. The 22-year-old is currently being held at Norfolk City Jail without bond. Ackies and Anderson never played football together, but they did both come from Richmond.

Ackies graduated from Douglas S. Freeman High School in the spring. He was pronounced dead at the scene when police arrived shortly after the call.

Funeral arrangements are being crowdfunded by family and friends. The GoFundMe page is currently at about $27,000 of its $35,000 goal.