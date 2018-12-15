North Carolina A&T vs. Alcorn State odds, line: 2018 Celebration Bowl picks from expert on 30-21 roll
Mike Tierney called Alcorn State's SWAC championship win over Southern.
The 2018-19 college football bowl season gets underway on Saturday afternoon at noon ET with the 2018 Celebration Bowl, the only bowl game that features FCS squads. This matchup at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta features the Alcorn State Braves, the winner of the SWAC, against the North Carolina A&T Aggies, the MEAC champions. The latest North Carolina A&T vs. Alcorn State odds list the Aggies as 7.5-point favorites, while the total for points Vegas expects is set at 47. If you're looking to make any North Carolina A&T vs. Alcorn State picks, be sure to first check out the Celebration Bowl predictions from SportsLine's Mike Tierney.
The veteran sportswriter and handicapper has covered college football of all levels for decades. He's especially hot lately, entering bowl season on a strong 30-21 run on all his college football picks. And he was all over Alcorn State (PK) against Southern in the SWAC championship, returning an easy cash for followers as the Braves won 37-28.
Now he has studied the latest 2018 Celebration Bowl odds and has broken this matchup down from every possible angle. He's only sharing his pick at SportsLine.
Tierney has taken North Carolina A&T's impressive defense into account. The Aggies recorded a shutout against NC Central in the regular-season finale, and on the year, they only gave up more than 20 points twice.
The Aggies also also knocked off East Carolina, an FBS opponent, in Week 3. They held the Pirates to just 2.3 yards per carry in that matchup. A&T only conceded four rushing touchdowns all season and gave up an average of just 2.4 yards per attempt on the ground.
But that stout defense will be tested by an explosive Alcorn State offense in the Celebration Bowl 2018.
Junior quarterback Noah Johnson is the catalyst for this Alcorn State offense, and he's the exact type of player who can open up a tough defense. Johnson was an efficient 18-of-25 passing against Southern in the SWAC title game, and he balanced that passing performance with 147 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.
That versatility should prevent the Aggies from keying in on one aspect of the Braves' offense. And though North Carolina A&T's defense has put up impressive numbers this year, Alcorn scored 42 points on FBS opponent New Mexico State a few weeks back, so the Braves have demonstrated that they have the capability of putting up big numbers against strong competition.
Tierney has analyzed this matchup from every possible angle and while we can tell you he's leaning under, he has discovered a crucial x-factor that makes one side of the spread a must-back. He's only sharing what it is, and who to back, over at SportsLine.
So, who wins North Carolina A&T vs. Alcorn State? And what crucial x-factor causes one side of the spread to hit hard? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on at the 2018 Celebration Bowl, all from the expert who has been red-hot on his college football picks, and find out.
