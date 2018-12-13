North Carolina A&T vs. Alcorn State odds, line: 2018 Celebration Bowl picks from expert on 30-21 run

College football bowl season kicks off at noon ET Saturday with the 2018 Celebration Bowl, which features a matchup between the North Carolina A&T Aggies (9-2) and the Alcorn State Braves (9-3). This bowl, which pits the winners of the SWAC and the MEAC, is held at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, home of the NFL's Falcons. The latest North Carolina A&T vs. Alcorn State odds have the Aggies as eight-point favorites, while the over-under for total points is set at 47.5. Before you lock in any North Carolina A&T vs. Alcorn State picks and 2018 Celebration Bowl predictions, you'll want to see what SportsLine's Mike Tierney has to say.

The veteran sportswriter and handicapper has covered college football of all levels for decades. He's especially hot lately, entering bowl season on a strong 30-21 run on all his college football picks. And he was all over Alcorn State (PK) against Southern in the SWAC championship, returning an easy cash for followers as the Braves won 37-28.

The latest 2018 Celebration Bowl odds have been analyzed and this matchup has been broken down from every possible angle.

Tierney has taken North Carolina A&T's impressive defense into account. The Aggies recorded a shutout against NC Central in the regular-season finale, and on the year, they only gave up more than 20 points twice.

The Aggies also also knocked off East Carolina, an FBS opponent, in Week 3. They held the Pirates to just 2.3 yards per carry in that matchup. A&T only conceded four rushing touchdowns all season and gave up an average of just 2.4 yards per attempt on the ground.

But that stout defense will be tested by an explosive Alcorn State offense in the 2018 Celebration Bowl.

The Braves scored 37 against Southern in the SWAC Championship Game, marking the fourth time in their past six outings that they reached at least 30 points. That run included a 42-point offensive outburst in a loss to New Mexico State, an FBS independent.

Quarterback Noah Johnson, in particular, will be a huge challenge for North Carolina A&T's defense. The dual-threat signal caller piled up close to 300 yards of total offense against Southern, 147 of them coming on the ground. He also recorded two rushing touchdowns in that game.

This matchup has been analyzed from every possible angle with a lean toward the under, with a crucial x-factor that makes one side of the spread a must-back.

The 2018 Celebration Bowl features North Carolina A&T vs. Alcorn State.