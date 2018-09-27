North Carolina at Miami: Prediction, pick, odds, line, TV channel, live stream, watch online

Since losing to 33-17 to LSU in the season opener in Arlington, No. 16 Miami has been mostly off the national radar. The Hurricanes have never lost their top-25 status and have filled that time with dominant performances against the likes of Savannah State, Toledo and FIU, but the real judge of where this year's Miami team stacks up against the nation's best was never going to be re-evaluated until conference play.

Miami finally winning the ACC Coastal Division in 2017 was a breakthrough for Mark Richt's program, and now the test of The U's back-ness will be whether that conference level success can be sustained on a year-in, year-out basis. Considering what we've seen from the ACC Coastal and the league as a whole through four weeks, it's assumed that Miami is once again the class of the division. But nothing is given, and now it's time for that ACC Coastal favorite status to be earned -- along with the potential of national respect -- as the conference schedule opens on Thursday night in a nationally televised game against North Carolina.

Viewing information

Date: Thursday, Sept. 27 | Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Hard Rock Stadium -- Miami Gardens, Florida

TV: ESPN | Live stream: WatchESPN

Storylines

North Carolina: I don't know if anyone in the country needed a Week 4 win as badly as the Tar Heels. After an 0-2 start that included a loss at ECU, North Carolina opened its home schedule a week late because of Hurricane Florence with uncertainty as to where this season might end. Beating Pitt does not save an entire season, but getting off the mat and throwing a formidable punch in a back-and-forth ACC win is encouraging enough to keep everyone invested -- and in a down year, investment can be the most valuable asset of all. The Tar Heels are heavy underdogs here in this spot against the ACC Coastal favorites, but they're 1-1 against Mark Richt and 3-3 against the Hurricanes under Larry Fedora.

Miami: The first month of the season has been entirely about Mark Richt getting a handle of what he has at the quarterback position. Malik Rosier was the most steady hand to start the year, but Richt has not only said that the rest of the room has improved but tipped his hand by giving N'Kosi Perry his most significant workload yet during the Hurricanes win against FIU last week. There is no rush to name a starter, but all signs point to Perry taking over at quarterback.

So what does that mean for Miami? Perry, a 6-foot-4 redshirt freshman, has been touted as the potential quarterback of the future since arriving on campus last year. He's got the physical tools to provide a real spark under center for this offense, but it's taken some time for him to get the all-clear from the coaching staff as Miami's QB1. There's been no official announcement from Coral Gables, but it looks like the training wheels are coming off and Perry will make his first career start on national television in the Canes' ACC opener.

Game prediction, picks

This is a huge spread for a division rivalry that has been more even than you'd expect based on the talent discrepancy between these two rosters. Miami will get a spark from Perry, but as a whole this group is still pretty banged up and on a short week with Florida State coming up in Week 6. The Hurricanes will win, but Richt is more than comfortable with a 7, 10, 14 or 17-point win that would fall short of the spread. Pick: North Carolina +18.5

