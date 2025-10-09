Amid a dreadful start to Bill Belichick's tenure at North Carolina, the university addressed speculation about the coach's future with the football program with a pair of statements on Wednesday night. After reports swirled about his job status in Chapel Hill throughout the day, Belichick said he is "fully committed to UNC Football and the program we're building here."

Additionally, North Carolina athletic director Bubba Cunningham said Belichick "has the full support of the athletics department and university."

North Carolina made a splash by hiring the 73-year-old Belichick, an NFL legend with six Super Bowl rings as the coach of the New England Patriots. But that success has not carried over though five games with the Tar Heels as the misery of a poor start on the field and negative press off the field have led to questions about how long Belichick will last in the role.

On the heels of a drubbing by Clemson that dropped the Tar Heels to 2-3 over the weekend, there were several reports Wednesday that North Carolina held internal discussions about a potential exit strategy for Belichick, including negotiations about lowering his buyout. Wednesday night's statements pushed back against those claims.

Belichick's UNC tenure marred by poor play, controversy

The Belichick era began with a home blowout at the hands of TCU. Things have gotten worse since then. The Tar Heels were able to score a pair of wins over Charlotte and Richmond, but they have been throttled by Power Four competition. In losses to TCU, UCF and Clemson, the Tar Heels have been outscored 120-33.

In addition to the discouraging product on the field, North Carolina has faced plenty of controversies off the field during Belichick's short time running the program -- including the circumstances surrounding Belichick's hire and Belichick's highly publicized relationship with 24-year-old girlfriend Jordon Hudson. In recent days, the team has reportedly suspended cornerbacks coach Armond Hawkins for providing impermissible benefits to players and spiked a behind-the-scenes documentary that was supposed to air on Hulu.

There was also some controversy on Monday when reports surfaced that Belichick had forbidden North Carolina social media personnel from posting anything related to the Patriots, which initially resulted in a lack of fanfare around former Tar Heels quarterback Drake Maye's dramatic win over the previously unbeaten Buffalo Bills on "Sunday Night Football."

The Tar Heels are currently on a bye before resuming play on the road against Cal on Oct. 17.