Bill Belichick's first full high school recruiting class as North Carolina coach got a bump on Wednesday when four-star safety Jakob Weatherspoon flipped his commitment from Ohio State. Weatherspoon adds an eighth four-star commitment to the class for Belichick and the Tar Heels.

Weatherspoon, a native of Avon, Ohio, initially committed to Ohio State on Jan. 2 as the Buckeyes were on their run to winning a national championship. North Carolina offered Weatherspoon in February and he ended up making a visit to Chapel Hill in early June. A little more than a month later, he changed his pledge to UNC.

Weatherspoon is ranked as the No. 233 overall recruit in 2026, according to 247Sports. Additionally, he is ranked as the No. 19 safety and 10th-best prospect in Ohio for his class. He is the 33rd verbal pledge to UNC's 2026 class and comes in as the fourth-highest ranked recruit behind quarterback Travis Burgess (No. 65), wide receiver Keeyun Chapman (No. 192) and defensive lineman Trashawn Ruffin (No. 195).

Weatherspoon's flip also bumps North Carolina from No. 20 to No. 17 in the 247Sports Team Rankings.

While much of the media focus ahead of Belichick's first season has centered on the legendary coach's relationship with girlfriend Jordon Hudson, Belichick -- won famously won six Super Bowls as the coach of the New England Patriots -- has quietly put together a promising recruiting class that seemingly positions the program well for the future.

Ohio State's 2026 class, meanwhile, sits at No. 7 in the team rankings. The class includes two four-star safeties, Blaine Bradford (No. 59) and Simeon Caldwell (No. 119). Bralan Womack, a five-star prospect and the top-ranked safety in the class, will announce his commitment on Aug. 22 and has Ohio State as one of his top schools.