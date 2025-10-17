The California Golden Bears (4-2) are set to host Bill Belichick and the North Carolina Tar Heels (2-3) in an ACC showdown on Friday night. Both teams enter Friday's matchup searching for a much-needed spark. Cal is coming off a 45–21 loss to Duke on Oct. 4 and will look to regain momentum at home, while UNC hopes to bounce back from a 38–10 blowout loss to Clemson and end a two-game skid. The Tar Heels are 2-3, while the Golden Bears are 3–3 against the spread in 2025.

Kickoff from California Memorial Stadium in Berkeley, Calif. is set for 10:30 p.m. ET. The Golden Bears are 8.5-point favorites in the latest North Carolina vs. Cal odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 47.5. Before making any Cal vs. North Carolina picks, make sure you check out what SportsLine college football expert Jimmie Kaylor has to say.

Kaylor is an NFL, college football and DFS expert for SportsLine, who has covered the NFL and college football for close to a decade as a member of the Pro Football Writers of America.

Kaylor has destroyed the sportsbooks in college football the last two seasons, posting a 252-179-7 record since Week 1 of the 2023 season. His 2024 college football futures picks included Travis Hunter winning the Heisman at 40-1 odds, bringing his net profit up to a whopping 96.95 units ($9,695.50 for a $100 bettor) since joining SportsLine as an expert in 2023.

All of his picks have been featured on his SportsLine expert page or in his weekly bylined articles. Anyone who followed his picks could be way up.

Now, Kaylor has zoned in on UNC vs. Cal and just locked in his picks and CFB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several college football odds and college football betting lines for Cal vs. UNC:

North Carolina vs. California spread North Carolina -8.5 North Carolina vs. California over/under 47.5 points North Carolina vs. California money line Cal -346, North Carolina +274

Why Cal can cover

The Golden Bears, led by ninth-year head coach Justin Wilcox, continue to build consistency in the ACC after joining the conference in 2024. Cal enters midseason with a 4–2 record and a 1–1 mark in conference play, showing improved balance on both sides of the ball. Freshman quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele has emerged as a key playmaker, throwing for 1,487 yards and nine touchdowns. Running back Kendrick Raphael has powered the ground game with more than 400 rushing yards.

Defensively, linebacker Cade Uluave leads the team with 52 tackles, anchoring a disciplined unit that's allowing just over 22 points per game. With a young but dynamic core, the Golden Bears are positioning themselves as a competitive presence in their second season as members of the ACC. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why North Carolina can cover

The Tar Heels, led by Belichick, have endured a challenging start to the season with a 2–3 overall record and an 0–1 mark in ACC play. Belichick's debut year in Chapel Hill has been marked by a defense-first philosophy and an emphasis on discipline as the Tar Heels adjust to his pro-style system. Quarterback Gio Lopez has shown flashes of potential, throwing for just over 430 yards and three touchdowns while managing a young offense still finding its rhythm.

Freshman running back Demon June has emerged as a bright spot, showcasing explosive speed and versatility out of the backfield. Wide receiver Jordan Shipp has provided steady production as a go-to target in key situations. Though the Tar Heels have struggled with consistency, Belichick's long-term influence and attention to detail are beginning to take root as UNC looks to turn the corner in the second half of the season. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make North Carolina vs. Cal picks

For Friday's Cal vs. UNC matchup, Kaylor is leaning Over on the point total, but he also says a critical X-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back. You can only see what it is, and which side to back, at SportsLine.

Who covers in California vs. North Carolina, and what critical x-factor do you need to know about? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the North Carolina vs. California spread you need to jump, all from the expert who returned $9,695 to $100 players since the start of the 2023 season, and find out.