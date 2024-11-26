North Carolina coach Mack Brown will not return in 2025, capping off one of the most legendary careers in college football history. Brown, 74, was one of only three coaches in the FBS who have won a national championship and he became the first UNC coach to ever win 100 games, which was accomplished across two stretches.

But while Brown leaves big shoes to fill, North Carolina prepares to enter as the top job opening on the market. The Tar Heels have posted 13 winning seasons in the last 16 years and are positioned perhaps as well as anyone in the ACC for the future of college football.

Whomever takes over at North Carolina will inherit strong recruiting territory, a talented roster and an invested alumni base. Still, there are many different directions athletic director Bubba Cunningham could go -- from successful sitting head coaches to an exciting young coordinator up north.

Here are the top potential candidates to replace Brown at North Carolina.

North Carolina coaching candidates

Jon Sumrall, Tulane coach: Frankly, Sumrall should already be a power conference coach after leading Troy and Tulane to a combined 32-6 record and 21-2 against conference competition. In his first season, Sumrall has Tulane humming as the AAC favorite and a potential College Football Playoff team. The former Kentucky linebacker comes from a defensive background but also developed NFL running back Kimani Vidal and Tulane quarterback Darian Mensah. The biggest question about Sumrall on this list simply comes down to whether he would take this job now or wait for more opportunities to open, especially at his alma mater.

Barry Odom, UNLV coach: Odom was a solid Missouri coach, earning bowl eligibility three times in four years despite existing NCAA issues, but he has hit another level since reaching UNLV. The Rebels are 18-7 in two seasons under Odom and have held nine of their 11 opponents under 30 points. UNLV had only two seasons of nine or more wins in program history prior to Odom's arrival. However, Odom's inconsistent record at the power conference level could be a damper. Additionally, the Rebels have played well behind offensive coordinator Brennan Marion. He could be up for head coaching jobs and unavailable to join Odom in Chapel Hill.

Jamey Chadwell, Liberty coach: Chadwell is one of the kings of the Carolinas. Prior to taking the Liberty job in 2023, 13 of Chadwell's 14 seasons as a head coach were spent in South Carolina. At the FBS level, Chadwell is 60-25 between Liberty and Coastal Carolina, including a trip to the Fiesta Bowl with the Flames in 2023. Chadwell would immediately step back into his familiar recruiting terrain and bring both innovative offense and a strong recruiting mind to Chapel Hill. However, a two-game losing streak in the middle of the season this year won't help his case.

Andy Kotelnicki, Penn State offensive coordinator: Kotelnicki is a turnaround specialist and was part of Lance Leipold's staff as he turned both Buffalo and Kansas into winners. His misdirection offense is one of the most innovative in the game and helped the Nittany Lions move from No. 55 to 21 in total offense. Unlike every other coach on this list, Kotelnicki does not have head coaching experience and he has only been at the power conference level for four years. Still, Kotelnicki is an obvious rising star that could be worth a swing.

Dan Mullen, former Florida coach: Mullen has worked as a television analyst since getting fired from Florida in 2021, but he is regarded as one of the top offensive minds in the sport. Mullen helped Mississippi State reach No. 1 in the nation for the first time in 2014 and left as the second-winningest coach in program history. His .600 win mark was the best of any MSU coach since Darrell K. Royal in 1955. Even at Florida, Mullen recorded three straight New Year's Six bowl trips and top 10 finishes in the CFP Rankings. The combination of North Carolina and a post-payment recruiting world could prove a winning combination.

Deion Sanders, Colorado: Sanders is unlikely to be the next coach at North Carolina, but it's worth consideration for both sides. The Colorado coach has led one of the top two-year turnarounds in college football and has the Buffs competing for a Big 12 title. He would supercharge recruiting at UNC and add brand value at a time where the Tar Heels are looking to maximize their value. However, it's highly unlikely that Sanders would be given the amount of latitude in branding and public relations at UNC as he does at CU. It's probably a poor fit for both sides.