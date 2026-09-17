North Carolina defensive coordinator Steve Belichick has resigned from his position effective Oct. 27, the university announced Thursday, as it concluded an independent investigation into the culture and climate of its football program.

Belichick, 39, has been on medical leave since early August and will remain on leave until his resignation takes effect.

UNC secondary coach Brian Belichick has served as the team's defensive playcaller in his brother's absence and is expected to take over that role on a permanent basis, CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz reports.

The university did not disclose whether his departure was voluntary or directly connected to the investigation, citing its policy regarding personnel matters.

UNC said the investigation determined that "certain actions demonstrated a disregard for Carolina's values and standards of conduct," but characterized those actions as isolated rather than evidence of a systemic failure within the program.

The school said it now considers the investigation resolved but said it would evaluate any credible new information that emerges.

The investigation included Belichick and former general manager Michael Lombardi, according to WRAL. WRAL previously reported that outside lawyers questioned individuals about alleged drug-related conduct involving Belichick and his interactions with players. The university did not identify individuals or detail its findings in Thursday's statement.

Lombardi resigned Sept. 3 after spending more than a month on paid administrative leave. His attorney, Tom Mars, previously said Lombardi had cooperated fully with the investigation.

Bill Belichick announced his son's medical leave on Aug. 6 but did not provide details about his condition or offer a timetable for his return.

"Steve is on medical leave," Belichick said at the time. "Look forward to getting him back as soon as possible."

Steve Belichick was entering his second season as UNC's defensive coordinator after following his father to Chapel Hill in 2025. He previously coordinated Washington's defense for one season following more than a decade on the New England Patriots' coaching staff.

North Carolina did not appoint an interim coordinator during Belichick's absence, instead dividing responsibilities among the defensive staff. Bill Belichick is believed to be calling the defensive plays.

"We coach the defense collectively as a staff," Bill Belichick said in August. "We'll continue to do that. Those coaches are involved with everybody."

The arrangement has produced strong early results. North Carolina is 2-0 and ranks No. 21 nationally in defensive yards allowed per play despite returning only 32% of its defensive snaps and three starters from last season.