North Carolina has responded to a report that Jordon Hudson, Bill Belichick's girlfriend, was banned from the UNC facilities in an effort to clear up what the university called "false reports about Jordon Hudson's role" with the athletic department.

"While Jordon Hudson is not an employee at the University or Carolina Athletics, she is welcome to the Carolina Football facilities," UNC said in a statement to CBS Sports. "Jordon will continue to manage all activities related to Coach Belichick's personal brand outside of his responsibilities for Carolina Football and the University,"

The statement comes in response to the stir created by Friday morning's Pablo Torre Finds Out podcast. In the wide-ranging video, Torre says he spoke with 11 independent sources about Hudson's background and her and relationship with Belichick.

"There is deep worry for how detrimental Jordon can be for not just North Carolina but Bill's legacy, reputation -- everything he has built and worked for over decades," Torre said on the podcast.

Torre has written for Sports Illustrated and ESPN. He responded to North Carolina's denial Friday afternoon on social media.

Belichick has been dating the 24-year-old for over two years, but their relationship has recently taken center stage amid Belichick's transition back into coaching at North Carolina. In March, Matt Hartman of The Assembly reported that, per a FOIA request, Belichick asked the North Carolina staff to copy Hudson on emails sent to his inbox.

The whole saga reached a fever pitch in April when, during an interview on "CBS News Sunday Morning," CBS anchor Tony Dokoupil asked how Belichick and Hudson met.

Hudson, sat in the background, interjected and said, "We're not talking about this."

Dokoupil also noted in a voiceover that "Jordon was a constant presence during our interview." The whole exchange sparked a social media firestorm.

Belichick, via the University of North Carolina, released an official statement in which he claims that he agreed to discuss his book, "The Art of Winning - Lessons from My Life in Football," but Dokoupil introduced "unrelated topics" that Belichick was not prepared to discuss, prompting Hudson to step in.

"The final eight-minute segment does not reflect the productive 35-minute conversation we had, which covered a wide range of topics related to my career," the statement reads. "Instead, it presents selectively edited clips and stills from just a few minutes of the interview to suggest a false narrative -- that Jordon was attempting to control the conversation -- which is simply not true."

CBS News released a statement in response to Belichick's clarifying there were no preconditions to the interview.

North Carolina hired Belichick in December after moving on from former coach Mack Brown. Though this is Belichick's first stint as a college football coach, he led the New England Patriots to six Super Bowl victories while amassing a 266-121 overall record from 2000-23.