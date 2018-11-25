North Carolina fires Larry Fedora after disastrous 2-9 mark in coach's seventh season
UNC has gone 5-18 in its last two seasons under Fedora
North Carolina announced early Sunday that it has fired Larry Fedora after the coach led the Tar Heels to a 2-9 record in his seventh season with the program. UNC said athletic director Bubba Cunningham met with the university's chancellor and its board of trustees before reaching out to Fedora.
"We appreciate all that Larry Fedora has done for us over the last seven years - coming to Carolina in the midst of an NCAA case and bringing stability to our football program when we most needed it,'' Cunningham said in a release. "Despite injuries, despite setbacks and hardships, Larry never made excuses. He focused his teams on overcoming adversity, and I deeply respect the way he persevered and led our program each day with integrity through some tough times. This was not an easy decision because of the deep affinity I have for Larry. It simply is time to take our football program in a new direction."
Fedora started with North Carolina in 2012 and led the team to a winning record in each of his first two seasons. After a dip to 6-7 in 2014, the Tar Heels rebounded with an 11-3 mark and finished the season ranked No. 15 in the postseason AP Top 25. It was all downhill after that, however, and UNC has gone a combined 5-18 in its last two seasons.
With four years and $12 million remaining on his UNC contract, Fedora will be paid out $3 million per year, according to the athletic department. Cunningham said in a statement that there will be no public comment on the coaching search.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Paths for the six playoff contenders
What scenarios do Georgia, Ohio State and Oklahoma need to get into the playoff field? Let's...
-
CFB Winners and Losers, Week 13
Helping to sort through all the craziness the final week of the regular season brought in college...
-
Bowl eligibility tracker for 2018-19
An updated list of teams that have become bowl eligible for the 2018-19 postseason
-
LSU, TAMU staff fight after game
LSU and Texas A&M played through seven overtimes and the madness didn't stop there
-
Conference championship games schedule
A complete look at the conference championship slate set for Week 14 of the 2018 season
-
Ohio State v. Oklahoma CFP debate begins
Jerry Palm has the Buckeyes projected over the Sooners with one more week to go