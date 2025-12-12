North Carolina coach Bill Belichick is making some major changes to his staff as he gears up for his second year with the Tar Heels. UNC has fired offensive coordinator Freddie Kitchens and special teams coordinator Mike Priefer, the university announced Friday.

This comes after North Carolina went 4-8 in its first season with Belichick leading the charge.

"We want to thank Coach Kitchens and Coach Priefer for their commitment and many contributions to our program and student-athletes," Belichick said in a statement. "We wish them both nothing but the best in their future endeavors."

Kitchens was one of the only on-field assistants that Belichick retained upon his arrival in Chapel Hill. Kitchens was initially hired to former North Carolina coach Mack Brown's staff in 2023 as the tight ends coach and run game coordinator.

He also served as interim coach for North Carolina's 2024 Fenway Bowl appearance after Brown was fired. Belichick then elevated Kitchens, a longtime NFL assistant, to offensive coordinator.

North Carolina struggled offensively in Kitchens' first year calling plays. The Tar Heels ranked last in the ACC, and 129th nationally, in total offense, managing just 288.8 yards per game. North Carolina was the only school in the ACC without at least 300 yards of offense on average.

The Tar Heels were also 119th nationally with 19.3 points per game, which was ahead of only Stanford (18.8) among ACC competitors. North Carolina failed to score more than 20 points in all but two of its games against Power Four opponents.

Prior to his hiring, Kitchens served as a longtime coach at the NFL level. He spent one season in 2019 as the head coach of the Cleveland Browns before he was fired after guiding the franchise to a 6-10 record.

Kitchens also coached tight ends, quarterbacks and running backs with the Arizona Cardinals (2007-17) and had a brief stint as the tight ends coach of the New York Giants (2020).

Priefer was a special teams assistant with six different NFL teams from 2002 to 2022 before joining Belichick's staff in Chapel Hill. He lasted just one season with the Tar Heels.