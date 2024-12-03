A 3-0 start was a promising beginning to the season for Mack Brown and the North Carolina Tar Heels, but a 70-50 loss at home to James Madison on Sept. 21 was the beginning of the end for UNC football. The Tar Heels went on to lose three consecutive games after that, including their first loss to Duke since 2018, which set the wheels in motion for a North Carolina football coaching change. UNC announced that Brown wouldn't return for next season on Nov. 26, though he did coach the team's final regular season game, a 35-30 loss against NC State.

UNC will be led by interim head coach Freddie Kitchens in a bowl game, and now the North Carolina football coaching search is more than a week old as the Tar Heels got a head start on every other Power Four program.

Top North Carolina football coach candidates

One name the staff has identified as a potential target is Georgia defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann. The Bulldogs are a virtual lock to make the College Football Playoff this year, and it's thanks in large part to Schumann's defense yet again. The Bulldogs have ranked 25th or better nationally in total defense every year that Schumann has either been the defensive coordinator or co-DC. That dates back to 2019, and that span includes four top-five defenses and two top-ranked defenses.

Schumann has learned defensive coaching from two of the top minds in the sport in Kirby Smart and Nick Saban. He also has a background in college football administration as he was Saban's director of football operations in 2014, learning skills that would be valuable if he makes the jump to Power Four head coach.

With strong recruiting ties in the South and experience both on and off the field for two of the top programs in recent history, Schumann fits the mold as one of the top North Carolina football head coach candidates. See more candidates at InsideCarolina.

