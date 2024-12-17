When Bill Belichick wasn't hired as a head coach in the NFL coaching cycle last offseason, many expected him to take a year off before returning to head a team from the sideline. However, few would have suspected 12 months ago that his next coaching job would come in college football, as Belichick accepted the head coaching position for the North Carolina football team and was introduced on December 12. No other college football coach can showcase a resume like Belichick and his six Super Bowl rings as a head coach, so how much weight should North Carolina football fans expect that to carry with North Carolina football recruiting and transfer portal players who may not have been born when Belichick and Tom Brady won their first Lombardi Trophy?

Belichick said he's focused on building a roster before finalizing a North Carolina football coaching staff, so what are the characteristics the 72-year-old coach will seek as he forms the 2025 North Carolina football team roster? Belichick has always been considered a stern coach, so players who join the UNC football program will need thick skin.

North Carolina football roster news

Christo Kelly, an offensive lineman from Holy Cross, is the first official transfer portal commitment for Belichick at North Carolina. Kelly, a 6-foot-4, 305-pound lineman, will be playing his sixth college season and started each of his last three years for Holy Cross. Kelly played exclusively center last season and Belichick and Tar Heels General Manager Michael Lombardi have publicly spoken of the importance of building the offensive line and Kelly should be a staple to next year's unit.

North Carolina has been active in the transfer portal and will add more talent over the coming days. While many college coaches and executives are dealing with money negotiations for the first time with recruiting in the NIL era, Belichick and Lombardi have experience budgeting their payrolls with the Patriots. That could benefit them over other college football programs dealing with this for the first time.

Belichick's reputation wasn't enough to keep Omarion Hampton in college as the running back officially declared for the NFL Draft. The dynamic back rushed for 1,660 yards and 15 touchdowns last season, so North Carolina could target a top running back from the 2024 college football transfer portal. Get more UNC football roster updates at InsideCarolina.

