North Carolina places GM Michael Lombardi on administrative leave ahead of Bill Belichick's second season

North Carolina has placed Michael Lombardi, the general manager of the Tar Heels' football team, on paid administrative leave, according to a university press release Monday from vice chancellor for communications Dean Stoyer.

"As is standard procedure with personnel matters, leadership, staff, and student-athletes are prohibited from addressing this topic further, and has no reflection on the merits," the statement reads.

Lombardi joined the program in December 2024 after Bill Belichick was hired to lead. He's one of the nation's highest-paid general managers at $1.5 million annually and is credited with helping North Carolina sign a top-25 recruiting class during the 2026 cycle.

Belichick's top advisor on staff, Lombardi has worked with the eight-time Super Bowl winner at multiple spots including his last NFL stint with the New England Patriots in 2016. Lombardi was brought to North Carolina to serve as Belichick's personnel compass, the high-level evaluator charged with turning an NFL-style vision into an ACC roster.

His decades of front-office experience and familiarity with Belichick were supposed to give the Tar Heels an edge in talent acquisition, contract management and identifying undervalued players through the transfer portal.

Belichick's tumultuous start

Belichick arrived in Chapel Hill carrying Super Bowl rings, a $50 million contract and expectations that his NFL blueprint would modernize a program stuck in neutral. Instead, the Tar Heels finished 4-8 last fall, went 2-6 in ACC play and rarely resembled the disciplined operation promised.

The warning signs appeared immediately during a 48-14 faceplant against TCU. UNC's rebuilt roster — featuring 67 newcomers — lacked cohesion, the offense never found a dependable identity and losses drowned out the "33rd NFL team" buzz surrounding Belichick's arrival. Five defeats came by double digits, including a 42-19 rivalry loss to NC State in the finale, a fitting conclusion to a year swallowed by poor execution and off-field noise.

There were occasional defensive flashes, but not enough progress to justify the preseason spectacle or Belichick's price tag. His transition to the college game proved far more complicated than installing professional concepts and leveraging name recognition. Recruiting, roster management and staff stability created additional turbulence.

What began as one of the sport's most fascinating experiments ended with UNC facing uncomfortable questions about direction, leadership and whether Year 2 can deliver a real turnaround.

Belichick and Lombardi's process must begin producing real results. UNC's first roster overhaul featured 67 newcomers, but the pieces never fit during their debut. Lombardi's task as GM now is less about collecting bodies and more about finding difference-makers, particularly along both lines of scrimmage. The addition of Billy Edwards Jr. and others in a new quarterback room gives UNC multiple options under center, but depth and the offensive line remain concerns.

Belichick needs Lombardi to operate as his fixer, but pending details of this administrative move raise concern.

Tar Heels' outlook for 2026 season

The start of fall camp next month comes with urgency, a revamped offense and considerable spotlight. Belichick hired Bobby Petrino to revive an offensive attack that finished near the bottom of the ACC and hopes multiple threats at quarterback will bring stability to a unit desperate for it.

Heading into the 2026 season, the Tar Heels reshaped the roster through the portal, bringing in 60 new players through the transfer portal and high school recruiting, but improvement up front and explosiveness remain essential. Belichick's approach generated more headlines than victories last fall, making his second campaign a referendum on whether his blueprint works in college football.

UNC opens the season on Aug. 29 against TCU at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, the program's first game outside the United States. That stage provides an opportunity to change the conversation — or intensify the pressure.

From there, the Tar Heels travel to Clemson in Week 4, host national championship threat Notre Dame in Week 6 and take on Miami on Halloween at Kenan Stadium to highlight the slate.