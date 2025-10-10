North Carolina sports betting has a busy weekend ahead of it with multiple big games taking place for teams from the Tar Heel State. Wake Forest will try to stay in the win column when the Demon Deacons visit Oregon State at 3:30 p.m. ET. At the same time, North Carolina State has a tall task in front of it as the Wolfpack visit No. 16 Notre Dame. On Sunday, the Carolina Panthers will try for their third win of the NFL season when they host the Dallas Cowboys at 1 p.m. ET.

SportsLine's proven model simulates every game 10,000 times and has generated a betting profit of well over $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college spread football picks, and is a profitable 38-25 combined on money-line and over/under college football picks since the beginning of 2024. It is also on a sizzling 41-21 run on top-rated NFL picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its college football betting and NFL betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Three North Carolina betting picks for Week 7 of college football and Week 6 of NFL (odds subject to change):

Wake Forest vs. Oregon State over 50.5 (-110)

NC State vs. Notre Dame over 58.5 (-115)

Cowboys vs. Panthers over 49.5 (-108)

Combining the model's three picks into a North Carolina parlay at FanDuel Sportsbook would result in a payout of +587 (risk $100 to win $587).

Wake Forest vs. Oregon State over 50.5 (-110 at FanDuel)

The Demon Deacons have scored 30 or more points in three of their last four games, exploding for 42 points in Week 2 against West Carolina. The Over has also hit in three straight games for Wake Forest, while over 51 points have been scored in four of Oregon State's games this season -- and two of those games were played at home. The model projects the Over will hit in 53% of simulations.

NC State vs. Notre Dame over 58.5 (-115 at FanDuel)



The Over hit in each of Notre Dame's first four games of the season. The Fighting Irish scored 56 points in back-to-back games, including a 56-13 win against Arkansas that hit over 63.5 points. The Over has hit in four of the last five games for North Carolina State, who put up 56 points against Campbell in Week 6. The SportsLine model projects the Over will hit in 58% of simulations.

Cowboys vs. Panthers over 49.5 (-108 at FanDuel)

Dallas is giving up an NFL-high 412.0 total yards per game and has seen the Over hit three times this season. The Cowboys are allowing 30.8 points per game and visiting a young, opportunistic Panthers team that has scored 30 points and 27 points in two home games this season, respectively. The Over is hitting in 60% of simulations, according to the SportsLine projection model.