North Carolina made the biggest splash of the 2024-25 coaching carousel when it hired NFL legend Bill Belichick, who brings eight Super Bowl wins to Chapel Hill. Though Belichick has earned his stripes as a guaranteed Pro Football Hall of Famer, this is his first stint as a collegiate coach, entering at a time when the sport is in a constant state of flux.

For instance, Belichick took the position in the middle of one of two transfer portal windows, which allow college football players to move schools with near impunity. Those transfers can be enticed by name, image and likeness funds, allowing them to legally profit off of playing football -- not unlike NFL free agents.

With so many eyes on North Carolina because of Belichick, and with such a busy offseason ahead, it felt appropriate to track all of the major coaching hires and roster changes that Belichick makes as he embarks on his first college journey.

Over the next month or so, Belichick will build a staff that fits his vision. He will also use the transfer portal to fill out a roster that conforms to his scheme while convincing players that he wants to retain to amid the coaching transition.

Here's a full rundown of all the moves that Belichick has made thus far.

Key coaching, personnel department moves

General manager -- Michael Lombardi: Belichick was vocal about his need for an NFL-style office to help from a roster management perspective, so it makes sense that the first major hire he announced -- and referenced multiple times during his introductory press conference -- was Lombardi, who has over 30 years of front office experience at the NFL level. Lombardi was a scout, pro personnel director and director of player personnel with the Cleveland Browns from 1987-95 and worked with Belichick from 1991-95. The two crossed paths again with the New England Patriots when Lombardi was hired as an assistant to the coaching staff in 2014. The pair won Super Bowls together in 2014 and 2016.

Offensive assistant -- Freddie Kitchens: Belichick also announced during his introductory press conference that he would retain Kitchens, who spent two seasons as the tight ends coach and run game coordinator under former coach Mack Brown. It isn't clear what role Kitchens, who will serve as North Carolina's interim coach for its Fenway Bowl showdown against UConn, will fill on Belichick's staff. He does have both collegiate and NFL experience coaching a majority of positions on the offensive side of the ball, and he was also offensive coordinator for the Browns in 2019.

North Carolina incoming transfers

Christo Kelly, IOL, Holy Cross: Kelly was the first transfer addition of the Belichick era. He committed to the Tar Heels as a grad transfer with one year of eligibility remaining and is a three-star prospect in 247Sports Transfer Rankings. Grading out as the No. 9 interior offensive lineman in the portal, Kelly played 778 snaps at center for Holy Cross in 2024 and earned first-team All-Patriot League honors.

Melkart Abou-Jaoude, EDGE, Delaware: Abou-Jaoude, a three-star transfer prospect, comes to Chapel Hill after three seasons at Delaware. In 2024, the 6-foot-5 and 250-pound Abou-Jaoude had 55 total tackles, 9.5 for a loss and 6.5 sacks. He also had eight quarterback hurries.

North Carolina incoming recruiting class

Belichick's biggest win thus far was convincing four-star quarterback Bryce Baker to sign with the Tar Heels despite the coaching change. Baker, who is the No. 13 quarterback in the 2025 class, is the jewel of North Carolina's signing class and an arm to build around for the future.

Programs like Penn State, where he took an official visit the weekend of Nov. 30, made a late push and had an opportunity to seize momentum after Brown was fired. But Belichick made it a huge priority to hold onto the in-state star, whose signing was recognized at North Carolina's basketball win against La Salle.

North Carolina key returning players

Austin Blaske, OL: Blaske is one of a handful of players to withdraw from the transfer portal in the wake of Belichick's hiring. The former Georgia transfer started 11 games at center for the Tar Heels in 2024 and graded out as their second-best pass blocker, according to Pro Football Focus. He also helped pave the way for star running back Omarion Hampton while playing 737 offensive snaps. Continuity at center will be important for Belichick as he builds out the rest of the roster and installs a new philosophy.

Aidan Banfield, OL: Another crucial blocker for Hampton, Banfield started nine games at left guard for North Carolina as a true freshman in 2024. He earned 247Sports True Freshman All-American honors while allowing just three sacks in 606 snaps. He also had a brief foray in the transfer portal, where he graded out as the No. 6 interior offensive lineman before withdrawing.

Amare Campbell, LB: Campbell was the first North Carolina starter to enter the transfer portal on Dec. 9 but pulled out five days later, giving Belichick a crucial leader in the middle of the field on defense. Campbell, a rising junior, finished the 2024 season with 72 total tackles, 11 for a loss, and one forced fumble. He also tied for the team lead in sacks (6.5).